scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

WhatsApp status gets a major overhaul: Emoji reactions, private audience, and more

WhatsApp gets new features that allow users to react to a status using emojis and more.

You can now quickly react to a status with 8 emojis.
Listen to this article
WhatsApp status gets a major overhaul: Emoji reactions, private audience, and more
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

WhatsApp has introduced new features for both Android and iOS devices. With the latest update, WhatsApp Status now gets a private audience selector, voice status, status reaction, status profile rings for new updates, and link previews on status. WhatsApp is currently rolling out the latest update to both Android and iOS devices. Users with the updated WhatsApp can get the additional features.

WhatsApp status new features

With the latest update, users now have the option to select the contacts that can see the status. Users can update the privacy settings per status, ensuring the individual status is only visible select users. By default, users’ WhatsApp will show the status to the most recent audience.

Also read |7 WhatsApp chat tips and tricks you may not know about

For the first time, users can post voice statuses on WhatsApp for up to 30 seconds. Even with the voice status, users can share these with select contacts only. WhatsApp also supports new ways of reacting to a status, this includes reacting using one of eight emojis or they can also use the conventional way of reacting to a status using a text message, voice message, stickers, and more.

New WhatsApp features (Image credit: WhatsApp)

With the status profile rings, WhatsApp made it easy to identify the users who have a new status. Similarly, when a user posts a link on WhatsApp status, the app will showcase the preview of the link and adds a visual value to the link.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...

All these features are currently rolling out to WhatsApp users across the world. Make sure to update your WhatsApp on the App Store and Play Store to get all the latest features.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 14:17 IST
Next Story

Turkey, Syria earthquake toll rises to 4,000: Top developments today

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close