WhatsApp status gets a major overhaul: Emoji reactions, private audience, and more

WhatsApp has introduced new features for both Android and iOS devices. With the latest update, WhatsApp Status now gets a private audience selector, voice status, status reaction, status profile rings for new updates, and link previews on status. WhatsApp is currently rolling out the latest update to both Android and iOS devices. Users with the updated WhatsApp can get the additional features.

WhatsApp status new features

With the latest update, users now have the option to select the contacts that can see the status. Users can update the privacy settings per status, ensuring the individual status is only visible select users. By default, users’ WhatsApp will show the status to the most recent audience.

For the first time, users can post voice statuses on WhatsApp for up to 30 seconds. Even with the voice status, users can share these with select contacts only. WhatsApp also supports new ways of reacting to a status, this includes reacting using one of eight emojis or they can also use the conventional way of reacting to a status using a text message, voice message, stickers, and more.

New WhatsApp features (Image credit: WhatsApp) New WhatsApp features (Image credit: WhatsApp)

With the status profile rings, WhatsApp made it easy to identify the users who have a new status. Similarly, when a user posts a link on WhatsApp status, the app will showcase the preview of the link and adds a visual value to the link.

All these features are currently rolling out to WhatsApp users across the world. Make sure to update your WhatsApp on the App Store and Play Store to get all the latest features.