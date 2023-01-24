WhatsApp now prevents users from taking screenshots of ‘view once’ messages

In October 2022, WhatsApp rolled out a feature for beta users which prevented users from taking screenshots of images and videos which were meant to be viewed once. Now, it looks like the Meta-owned platform is improving on the feature by preventing users from taking a screenshot or using screen recording software.

Similar to how apps like Google Pay and Snapchat prevent users from taking photos or videos of transactions and snaps, WhatsApp now turns the screen black if you try to record any message sent as ‘View Once’.

Also, users cannot share, star, save or forward any messages that were sent or received meant to be viewed once. The media you send using ‘View Once’ will not be saved to the recipient’s device.

If you send a ‘view once’ message to someone who is on an older version of WhatsApp, they still might be able to screenshot view once media. WhatsApp also advises users to send ‘view once’ photos or videos to trusted contacts because people can still record the media using an external camera or some other device.

How to send ‘View once’ messages on WhatsApp

To send view once media, open WhatsApp on your phone and head over to the individual chat or group where you intend to share the media.

Now, tap on the attach icon and either tap on the camera option to take a new photo or video or choose the gallery option to select an existing photo or video from your phone.

When done, tap on the icon with the number one in a circle that appears on the right of the ‘Add a caption’ field and hit send.

Once the recipient opens the media, you will see an open receipt in the chat. To open view once media, tap on the message and you are good to go.