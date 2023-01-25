scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
WhatsApp’s new macOS beta app now available for download: Here’s what is new

The new native WhatsApp app on macOS runs on systems powered by the M1 silicon and some Intel-powered Macs which can run apps built using Mac Catalyst.

WhatsAppWhatsApp for Mac aims to deliver a more seamless experience compared to the web version. (Express Photo)
WhatsApp’s new native app for macOS– which is built using Mac Catalyst– appears to be available for download on the official website, according to WABetaInfo. Earlier, the beta version of the app was only available for those who were part of the private beta on TestFlight.

Now, it appears that the public beta is available for a wider download. WABetainfo has also shared a link to the official file. However, on the official WhatsApp website, we were still unable to see the new beta versions of the app for download. 

WhatsApp’s new macOS app: What does it offer?

The new macOS app for WhatsApp comes with a totally revamped interface as well. There is a dedicated app sidebar and comes with the ability to drag and drop files as well into the chat.  This is similar to other apps on Mac. WABetainfo does warn that the app is likely to get several new features, given this is still a beta release and not all of the features might work as planned.  The sidebar can be removed as well, depending on user preference. Users have the option of reporting crashes or any other issues to WhatsApp as well given this is still in beta testing.

Also Read |WhatsApp now prevents users from taking screenshots of ‘view once’ messages

The app works similar to the existing WhatsApp app on macOS letting users link their Android or iOS device by scanning a QR code. The advantage is that this is built using Mac Catalyst and thus optimised for Apple Silicon (processors) and also supports a few older Intel processors as well.  The redesigned app is supposed to provide a better experience to users. Mac Catalyst is a cross-platform development framework, which helps developers bring their iPad apps to Mac.

WhatsApp for Mac is currently compatible with macOS 11 Big Sur and later, runs on Macs powered by Apple M1 silicon and some Intel Macs which can run apps built with Mac Catalyst.  Recently, WhatsApp developers have added several new features to the app like the ability to share high-quality images, block unknown people from notifications, forward media with captions and more.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 09:53 IST
