WhatsApp launches bill payments in India: How to pay electricity, gas and other bills

There is some good news for all those who have been hassled by switching between multiple apps to make bill payments. WhatsApp has announced its latest feature, Bill Payments, in India, which allows users to find, manage, and pay utility bills directly within the app. The latest addition by the instant messaging platform is powered by the Bharat Connect (BBPS) network and offers access to 22,722 billers across 30 categories.

“For millions of Indians, WhatsApp is already the simplest way to stay close to family and friends, talk to businesses, access citizen services, and buy everything from metro tickets to insurance — all without leaving the app. With Bill payments, we’re bringing that same simplicity to one of the most routine tasks in every household,” said Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Country Head, Meta India.

The categories listed include electricity, gas, water, FASTag, insurance, credit card payments, loan repayments, etc. According to the instant messaging platform, the feature has been designed to allow users to manage their bill payments without having to switch to another app. To access the feature, users simply need to tap on the rupee icon at the top of the WhatsApp home screen. Following this, they can select a bill category and biller, add their account details, and view the bill amount. Users can later choose their preferred mode of payment and proceed to complete the transaction.

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Moreover, the feature also allows users to view past payments and upcoming bills. The company said that users who have previously paid a bill through the feature can access that biller from the Payments Home section for one-tap access. This essentially makes recurring payments easy for users.

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Also, the service comes with support for multiple accounts under a single biller, meaning users can manage bills for their home, office or family under the same provider all in one place. WhatsApp said that frequently used bill categories will also appear automatically on the Payments Home screen, and another ‘See All’ option will allow them to browse a wider list of categories.

“No more juggling apps or tracking multiple due dates. We want to make paying a bill on WhatsApp as effortless as sending a message and help bring the convenience of digital payments to people across the remotest parts of the country,” added Srinivas.

The platform said that Bill Payments is being rolled out gradually across India and will be available on both Android and iOS over the coming weeks.

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How to pay bills on WhatsApp

To use the new Bill Payments feature:

1. Open WhatsApp and tap the ₹ icon at the top of the home screen.

2. Select the bill category and biller you want to pay.

3. Add and confirm your account details when prompted.

4. Review the fetched bill amount and other required details.

5. Choose a payment method. WhatsApp supports UPI, debit cards and credit cards for this feature.

6. Confirm the payment to complete the transaction.

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The launch expands WhatsApp’s existing payments and services in India. The company said that people are already using the app for mobile recharges, metro ticket bookings and accessing citizen services through government chatbots. Bill Payments adds another frequently used household task to the app.