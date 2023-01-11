WhatsApp gets ‘forward media with caption’ feature: Here’s how to use it

In November last year, WhatsApp was testing a new feature that let users forward media to others with a caption. According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp developers are now improving on the feature and have introduced an alert which informs users that they can forward media with a caption.

Introduced on iOS last month, the ‘forward media with caption’ feature gives users more control when they are forwarding any media like documents, images, videos and GIFs by letting them choose if they want to keep or remove the caption associated with the image.

Right before you forward media to someone on WhatsApp, a small overlay pops up on the bottom of the screen. Here, you can choose if you want to remove the caption or simply forward it.

This is really handy if you want to forward an image without its caption. WhatsApp also seems to be alerting users of the new feature by sending them an alert just before they are forwarding any media. It looks like WhatsApp is currently rolling out the new feature to users, so it might take a while before you are able to see the alert on your device. In the last few months, the developers have added several features to the platform like support for proxy servers, the ability to report status and more.