Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

WhatsApp gets ‘forward media with caption’ feature: Here’s how to use it

WhatsApp recently added a new feature that lets users choose if they want to include captions with forwarded media.

WhatsApp | WhatsApp new feature | WhatsApp forward media with captionWhatsApp developers have added a lot of features in the last few months. (Express Photo)
WhatsApp gets 'forward media with caption' feature: Here's how to use it
In November last year, WhatsApp was testing a new feature that let users forward media to others with a caption. According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp developers are now improving on the feature and have introduced an alert which informs users that they can forward media with a caption.

Introduced on iOS last month, the ‘forward media with caption’ feature gives users more control when they are forwarding any media like documents, images, videos and GIFs by letting them choose if they want to keep or remove the caption associated with the image.

Right before you forward media to someone on WhatsApp, a small overlay pops up on the bottom of the screen. Here, you can choose if you want to remove the caption or simply forward it.

Also Read |WhatsApp in 2022: Every new feature added to the world’s most popular messaging app

This is really handy if you want to forward an image without its caption. WhatsApp also seems to be alerting users of the new feature by sending them an alert just before they are forwarding any media. It looks like WhatsApp is currently rolling out the new feature to users, so it might take a while before you are able to see the alert on your device. In the last few months, the developers have added several features to the platform like support for proxy servers, the ability to report status and more.

How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden's office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said 'humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 18:21 IST
‘Slow down’ ageing with these foods that come with ‘miraculous powers’

