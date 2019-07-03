Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram hit by glitch; users unable to upload media files

Facebook Inc on Wednesday said some of its users are facing issues while sending and downloading media files on its social media platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram. A company spokesperson said they are working towards resolving the issues.

The outage appears to be spread across several parts of India, Europe and United States.

According to downdetector.com, more than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users reported issues with Facebook and WhatsApp.

A statement from Instagram said: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images and videos on Instagram. We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Facebook had experienced one of its longest outages in March this year, when some users around the globe faced trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for over 24 hours.