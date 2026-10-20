WhatsApp could soon let you screen unknown callers before answering

Are you tired of frequent calls from unknown numbers? Well, there may be some relief. Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new call filtering feature for Android that could offer users greater control over calls from unknown persons. The purported feature aims to improve the existing ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ feature by bringing in more flexible ways to manage incoming calls, including the ability to screen callers before deciding whether to answer.

According to WABetaInfo, a site that tracks WhatsApp-related developments, the new feature was discovered in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.41.4. The feature is currently under development and is not yet available for beta testing.