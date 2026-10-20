WhatsApp could soon let you screen unknown callers before answering

Are you tired of frequent calls from unknown numbers? Well, there may be some relief. Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new call filtering feature for Android that could offer users greater control over calls from unknown persons. The purported feature aims to improve the existing ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ feature by bringing in more flexible ways to manage incoming calls, including the ability to screen callers before deciding whether to answer.
According to WABetaInfo, a site that tracks WhatsApp-related developments, the new feature was discovered in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.41.4. The feature is currently under development and is not yet available for beta testing.
The new call filtering feature will reportedly offer three options within WhatsApp’s privacy settings. The first option, “Never,” would disable call filtering and allow notifications for incoming calls from both saved and unknown numbers. The second option would silence calls from unknown numbers automatically. However, these calls would still appear in the Calls tab and notifications, but the phone would not ring.
The third option could perhaps be the most useful feature. WhatsApp would automatically answer an incoming call from an unknown number and ask the caller to explain the reason for calling. Reportedly, the app would then generate a transcript of the caller’s response, allowing the recipient to review the information and decide whether to answer. This method could allow users to avoid unnecessary distractions without missing important calls whose numbers are not saved.
According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp plans to generate the caller’s transcript directly on the user’s device using language packs. The audio would not need to be sent to WhatsApp’s servers for transcription. The report claims that this on-device processing is designed to preserve privacy and support WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption. Users are also likely to have the option to select the language used for transcription. Apple introduced a similar call screening experience with iOS 26, and WhatsApp appears to be exploring a similar solution for Android users.
When it comes to availability, the call filtering feature is currently in development. WhatsApp has not announced an official public release date. It may first become available to selected beta testers in a future update. If rolled out widely, the feature could make WhatsApp calls more convenient by including spam prevention, caller screening, and greater user control.