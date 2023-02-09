Opera set to follow Google & Microsoft, aims to integrate ChatGPT into its products

Even as Microsoft and Google vie for the top spot in the race to enhance their products with AI chatbots, there seems to be a new entrant. Opera is the latest contender in the game after its parent company Kunlun Tech on Wednesday announced its plans to integrate ChatGPT into its product. The development was reported by CNBC.

The company has, however, not revealed any details about the functionalities nor tentative time of the integration.

Opera offers a host of products right now. While a lot of them are simply different variations of its web browser, lately the company is diversifying its portfolio with offerings that do more than surfing the web. GameMaker is a “complete development environment” for making games and Loomi is a video streaming service, among several other products. It remains to be seen how and where ChatGPT will be integrated, although the company’s fleet of browsers is the obvious choice.

Statcounter data reveals that Opera has only a 2.4% share in the browser market, trailing the likes of Firefox and Samsung Internet. At the top of the rankings is Chrome with a share of 65.4% followed by Safari at 18.71%.

Opera won’t be the only one to integrate AI chatbot tech into a browser. Microsoft recently announced that its Edge browser and Bing search engine will soon benefit from AI and offer new ways to experience the internet.

Meanwhile, Google is taking on Microsoft and OpenAI with its own artificial intelligence chatbot, Bard, although that didn’t fully pan out the way Google had hoped. Google’s parent Alphabet Inc lost $100 billion in value after Bard gave inaccurate information during its first demo.