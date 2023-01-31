scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Vodafone introduces new Rs 99 prepaid plan: Here’s everything we know

The Rs 99 plan is the cheapest prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea and has a validity of 28 days.

Vodafone Idea | Vodafone Idea Rs 99 plan Vodafone Idea Rs 99 plan validityThis is the cheapest plan the company has to offer. (Image Source: Vodafone Idea)
Just days after Bharti Airtel announced that it will be discontinuing its Rs 99 plan and increase the cost of the minimum monthly recharge plan for prepaid users to Rs 155, Vodafone Idea has launched a new Rs 99 plan which offers similar benefits.

The pocket-friendly prepaid plan from Vodafone offers Rs 99 talk time and has a validity of 28 days. Since this is the cheapest plan from the network provider, users will not get unlimited calls or 100 SMS per day. Instead, the Rs 99 plan from Vodafone Idea lets users call others at 2,5 paise per second. It also comes with 200MB of 4G data.

This can be a really good option for those who have a secondary SIM on the Vodafone Idea network and want to keep their number active only for voice calls. If you are looking for the cheapest plan that offers unlimited voice calls, make sure to check out the Rs 149 plan. It has a validity of 21 days and offers 1GB of mobile data, after which users will be charged 50 paise per MB.

To counter Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio also launched a Rs 395 plan which is available exclusively on the MyJio app and has a validity of 84 days. It comes with 6GB of high-speed 4G data, 1000 SMS and unlimited voice calls.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 17:25 IST
