Vivo X90 series may launch on this date, tipster reveals packaging

Vivo’s flagships are known for their hardware – the company throws in every bleeding edge, top of the line specification available at the time with these phones. The X90 series is no different. Launched late last year in China, the series comprised of the X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+ is now coming to India. While the company has yet to confirm it, a tipster has now leaked possible pre-sale and release dates for the devices.

When is the Vivo X90 series launch?

According to tipster Paras Guglani, pre-sales for the Vivo X90 series will commence January 27, or in just a week from now. Meanwhile, the global launch will take place on February 3.

27 January pre sales! X90 Series Retail boxes Global, 3 Feb Launch #Vivo pic.twitter.com/cWuliVZ2O4 — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) January 19, 2023

Aside from revealing the launch dates, the tipster has shared a couple of images of the retail boxes of the Vivo X90 and the Vivo X90 Pro. The missing Pro+ variant could have something to do with the phone not launching globally at all. However, that’s only a rumour right now, and we’ll have to wait for the launch to find out the company’s actual plans.

Perhaps these rumours stem from the fact that the market only saw the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro last year. But that was actually because the phone never launched in the first place – and had nothing to do with China exclusivity.

What are the Vivo X90 series specifications?

While all three smartphones sport the same display size, there are some differences. The X90 and the X90 Pro share a resolution of 1260 x 2800, but the X90 Pro+ turns that up to 1440 x 3200 pixels. The X90 Pro+ is also supposed to be more vivid with a peak brightness of 1800 nits, notably brighter than the 1300 nits on the other two. All displays have a 120Hz refresh rate, though.

On the performance front, the Vivo X90 and the Vivo X90 Pro are powered by the Dimensity 9200 chip, while the Vivo X90 Pro+ opts for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Both are flagship chips from MediaTek and Qualcomm, and the Snapdragon only marginally beats the Dimensity on benchmarking apps.

For photography, the X90 Pro and the X90 Pro+ share the same 1-inch 50MP Sony IMX989 sensor on the rear as the primary unit. Meanwhile, the X90 features a 50MP Sony IMX866 sensor as primary.

What are the expected prices for the Vivo X90 series?

The Vivo X90 starts at CNY 3,699 (around Rs 42,000), the X90 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (around Rs 57,000), and the X90 Pro+ starts at CNY 6,499 (around Rs 74,000). These are only the converted prices, though, and chances are that these phones will cost marginally higher in India.