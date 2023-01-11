Vivo X90 Series coming soon: Here’s everything we know so far

Vivo recently launched the X90 series in China. The new flagship series comprises of three smartphones – Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and the Vivo X90 Pro Plus. Now, a recent leak has shed some light on the specs, and price for the global variants of the Vivo X90 series.

According to a tipster , the global versions of the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. As of now, Vivo will not be launching the Vivo X90 Pro Plus in the global market.

Both Vivo X90 and X90 Pro feature a 6.78-inch 120Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display and have IPX4 rating. Runnning on FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box, these phones will have 256GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM.

The Vivo X90 sports a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor backed by a 12MP ultrawide lens and 12MP portrait sensor. On the other end, the Vivo X90 Pro features a 50MP primary camera accompanied by a 50MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide sensor.

The 50MP primary sensor on both phones is tuned by Zeiss and are powered by Vivo’s V2 imaging chip.On the front, the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro offer a 32MP selfie camera.

In Malaysia, the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro will go on sale from February 2 and will start from RM 3,699 (approx Rs 69,221) and RM 5.299 (approx Rs 99,162). Vivo is yet to confirm if the Vivo X90 series will be coming to the Indian market.