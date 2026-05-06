vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE launched in India with ZEISS cameras, flagship performance

Vivo on Wednesday, May 6, unveiled the latest smartphones in its premium line-up with focus on photography, performance, and AI-backed features. The newly launched devices are vivo X300 Ultra and the compact vivo X300 FE, essentially an expansion of the brand’s X series portfolio.
The vivo X300 Ultra features the ZEISS Triple Prime Lenses system, featuring 14mm ultra-wide, 35mm documentary, and 85mm APO telephoto cameras. The setup includes a 50MP ultra-wide Sony LYTIA 818 sensor, a 200MP Sony LYTIA 901 main sensor, and a 200MP telephoto sensor with gimbal-like stabilization and ZEISS APO standards for improved color accuracy and reduced chromatic aberration. The device also supports up to 400mm equivalent optical reach through the optional vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra accessory.
When it comes to videography, the X300 Ultra supports multi-focal 4K 120fps 10-bit Log Video, Dolby Vision recording, 4K time-lapse, and 4K slow-motion capture across lenses. vivo has also introduced a new Pro Video Mode with camera-style controls for exposure, focus, and tone adjustments. Additional features include vivo Color Science, a 5MP multi-spectral sensor for accurate color reproduction, and a 2K ZEISS Master Color Display with Ultra XDR support.
The X300 Ultra is backed by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip paired with the Pro Imaging Chip VS1+. Moreover, the device packs a 6600mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 40W wireless FlashCharge. It also offers IP68 and IP69 ratings, OriginOS 6, and a 6.82-inch 2K ZEISS Master Color Display.
Vivo X300 FE
Alongside it, vivo also launched the X300 FE, a compact flagship featuring a 6.31-inch flat display with 5000 nits peak brightness and ZEISS Master Color technology. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and features a 6500mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support.
The X300 FE includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 ZEISS main camera, a 50MP ZEISS super telephoto camera with up to 100x hyper zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP front camera. vivo has also added AI-powered editing tools such as AI Erase, AI Reflection Erase, AI Image Expander, AI Magic Move, and AI Audio Noise Eraser. The phone supports ZEISS Multifocal Portrait modes and 4K 60fps video recording.
The vivo X300 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,59,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant. It will be available in Eclipse Black and Victory Green color options. Meanwhile, the X300 FE starts at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs 89,999. It will also go on sale from May 14, 2026 across online and offline channels. Both the devices will go on sale from May 14, across online and offline channels.