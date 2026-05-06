vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE launched in India with ZEISS cameras, flagship performance

Vivo X300 Ultra, X300 FE Launched in India: While the X300 Ultra comes with advanced photography and videography tools, the compact X300 FE combines powerful cameras and high-end performance in a smaller form factor. (Express Image/Vivo)

Vivo on Wednesday, May 6, unveiled the latest smartphones in its premium line-up with focus on photography, performance, and AI-backed features. The newly launched devices are vivo X300 Ultra and the compact vivo X300 FE, essentially an expansion of the brand’s X series portfolio.

The vivo X300 Ultra features the ZEISS Triple Prime Lenses system, featuring 14mm ultra-wide, 35mm documentary, and 85mm APO telephoto cameras. The setup includes a 50MP ultra-wide Sony LYTIA 818 sensor, a 200MP Sony LYTIA 901 main sensor, and a 200MP telephoto sensor with gimbal-like stabilization and ZEISS APO standards for improved color accuracy and reduced chromatic aberration. The device also supports up to 400mm equivalent optical reach through the optional vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra accessory.