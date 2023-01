UK shoppers spent more on vinyl than CDs for the first time since 1987, according to the Digital Entertainment and Retail Association. Total music sales, including digital and physical formats, grew 3% in 2022 to almost £2 billion ($2.4 billion) — their highest level since 2003. The ERA’s Chief Executive Officer Kim Bayley said the growth was down to the “investment and ingenuity of streaming services” and “the physical retailers who have driven the vinyl revival.”