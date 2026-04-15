Vijay Sales Apple Days extended till April 19: Apple Watch Series 11, SE, Ultra 3 see price cuts

Vijay Sales has extended its Apple Days 2026 sale until April 19, following customer demand. The retailer said the sale will continue across its physical stores and online platform, offering discounts on a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and accessories.

As part of the extension, the company has introduced new pricing on Apple Watch models starting April 15, positioning the wearable category as a key highlight in the final days of the sale.

The Apple Watch Series 11, originally priced at Rs 46,900, is available at an effective price of Rs 39,490 after bank discounts. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE (3rd Gen) can be purchased for Rs 21,490, and the premium Apple Watch Ultra 3 is being offered at Rs 78,990 under similar offers.