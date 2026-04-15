Vijay Sales Apple Days extended till April 19: Apple Watch Series 11, SE, Ultra 3 see price cuts

Vijay Sales has extended its Apple Days 2026 sale until April 19, following customer demand. The retailer said the sale will continue across its physical stores and online platform, offering discounts on a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and accessories.
As part of the extension, the company has introduced new pricing on Apple Watch models starting April 15, positioning the wearable category as a key highlight in the final days of the sale.
The Apple Watch Series 11, originally priced at Rs 46,900, is available at an effective price of Rs 39,490 after bank discounts. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE (3rd Gen) can be purchased for Rs 21,490, and the premium Apple Watch Ultra 3 is being offered at Rs 78,990 under similar offers.
Customers can avail instant discounts of up to Rs 7,000 using Axis, ICICI, and SBI bank cards, along with exchange bonuses of up to Rs 10,000 on select devices. Additional exchange benefits of up to Rs 2,000 are also being offered on Apple Watch models, depending on eligibility.
Beyond wearables, the sale continues to cover Apple’s broader product lineup, including the iPhone 17 series, iPhone Air, and earlier iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 ranges. Discounts are also available on MacBooks, iPads, and AirPods, along with limited-period deals on demo and open-box units, which are being sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
To further add value, Vijay Sales is also offering up to 20 per cent off on Protect+ and AppleCare+ plans, aimed at providing extended device protection. Customers can also earn 0.75 per cent loyalty points under the MyVS Rewards programme, which can be redeemed on future purchases.
This extension could likely serve as the perfect occasion for buyers planning to pick up Apple devices. With a combination of bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and bundled protection offers, the overall effective pricing becomes more competitive. For those considering an upgrade to an iPhone, Apple Watch, or other Apple products, the limited-time nature of these deals adds to the sense of urgency.