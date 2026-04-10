Vijay Sales Apple Days 2026: iPhone 17, MacBooks get bank discounts, exchange offers

For those looking forward to buying their first iPhones or upgrading their existing devices, there is some good news. Vijay Sales, on Friday, April 10, announced its Apple Days 2026 sale slated to run from April 11 to April 16 across its retail stores and online platform.
The campaign includes price reductions, bank-linked discounts, and exchange offers on a range of devices from Apple. The announcement comes amid broader price pressures in the consumer electronics market linked to chip supply constraints. The retailer has outlined revised pricing across multiple product categories, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and audio devices.
In the smartphone segment, the iPhone 17 series will be available at a starting price of Rs 78,790, while the iPhone 17e is listed from Rs 60,490. Higher-end variants such as the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are priced from Rs 124,190 and Rs 138,390 respectively, inclusive of select bank discounts. The iPhone Air is listed at Rs 90,990. Older models, including the iPhone 16 lineup and iPhone 15, are also part of the sale, with prices starting at Rs 53,690 for the iPhone 16e and Rs 56,900 for the iPhone 15.
Moreover, discounts of up to Rs 4,000 are available on purchases made using Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI cards. The retailer has also highlighted exchange bonuses of up to Rs 10,000 on select products. Additional offers extend to cards issued by HDFC Bank, American Express, HSBC, and other financial institutions.
The sale also covers Apple’s line of computing devices. The MacBook Neo is priced from Rs 60,290, while the MacBook Air with the M5 chip starts at Rs 103,290. The MacBook Pro range, also featuring M5 processors, is listed from Rs 175,390. These prices include bank-linked discounts of up to Rs 7,000 depending on the model.
In the tablet range, the 11th-generation iPad will be available from Rs 30,490, while the iPad Air with M4 chip starts at Rs 58,590. The iPad Pro models with M5 chip are priced from Rs 91,890. Audio products, including AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro (3rd generation), are listed at Rs 10,990 and Rs 21,990 respectively under the sale pricing.
Other special offerings include discounts on extended warranty plans such as Apple Care+ and Protect+, as well as limited availability of open-box and display units at reduced prices. The retailer is also offering loyalty rewards through its MyVS programme, where customers earn points on purchases.
According to Vijay Sales, additional offers on wearable devices, including newer Apple Watch models, are expected to be introduced on April 15 as part of the sale.