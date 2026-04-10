Vijay Sales Apple Days 2026: iPhone 17, MacBooks get bank discounts, exchange offers

For those looking forward to buying their first iPhones or upgrading their existing devices, there is some good news. Vijay Sales, on Friday, April 10, announced its Apple Days 2026 sale slated to run from April 11 to April 16 across its retail stores and online platform.

The campaign includes price reductions, bank-linked discounts, and exchange offers on a range of devices from Apple. The announcement comes amid broader price pressures in the consumer electronics market linked to chip supply constraints. The retailer has outlined revised pricing across multiple product categories, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and audio devices.

In the smartphone segment, the iPhone 17 series will be available at a starting price of Rs 78,790, while the iPhone 17e is listed from Rs 60,490. Higher-end variants such as the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are priced from Rs 124,190 and Rs 138,390 respectively, inclusive of select bank discounts. The iPhone Air is listed at Rs 90,990. Older models, including the iPhone 16 lineup and iPhone 15, are also part of the sale, with prices starting at Rs 53,690 for the iPhone 16e and Rs 56,900 for the iPhone 15.