Vi Republic Day offer provides users with 5GB of free data

With Republic Day finally here, Vi is offering an exclusive offer for pre-paid customers, encouraging them to recharge via the Vi app. The telecom operator is providing extra data at no extra cost.

The new offer will fetch users 5GB of additional data on recharges worth Rs 299 and above on the Vi app. Customers who opt for the Rs 199 plan and above will also benefit as Vi will grant them 2GB of additional data at no extra cost.

Just be sure to use that extra data within a month as it will expire in 28 days following recharging. The offer is available to all Vi subscribers until February 7, 2023.

Vi’s three most popular pre-paid plans include the Rs 299 option which provides 1.5GB of data per day alongside “truly” unlimited calls for 28 days, the Rs 479 option which offers 1.5GB of data per day for 56 days, and the Rs 719 option providing 1.5GB of data for 84 days.