Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Union Budget 2023 Live Updates: Tax breaks, Digital India-related announcements expected

Live updates from the Union Budget 2023, presented by Nirmala Sitharaman.

By: Tech Desk
Bengaluru | February 1, 2023 11:40 IST
Nirmal Sitharam will present the 2023 Union Budget.

Nirmal Sitharam, Finance Minister of India will present the Union Budget 2023, which includes information about various new initiatives that Govt of India has taken to improve the lives of people across the country. This includes new updates regarding digital currencies like cryptocurrency, new IT laws, and subsidy-related announcements to boost manufacturing in India.

We could also expect new announcements regarding startups and the manufacturing industry to promote the made in India program. On top of that, we can also expect to see announcements regarding the support for the development of indigenous products like BharOS, which was recently unveiled by IIT Madras.

Live Blog
11:38 (IST)01 Feb 2023
AI update

Make AI in India, Make AI work for In India will be setup in top educational institutions to develop cutting edge applications in the field of agriculture, health, and more.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament. The schemes expected to be announced during the budget will accelerate startup growth in India.

