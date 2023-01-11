scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Twitter redesigns homepage for iOS app, lets users switch between ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ tabs

Twitter is rolling out a new update that lets iOS users easily switch between 'For You' and 'Following' from the homepage.

Twitter | Twitter iOS redesign | Twitter new interfaceTwitter is undergoing a lot of changes under Elon Musk. (Image: Reuters)
Recently, Elon Musk announced that Twitter will soon make some changes to its user interface. And it looks like the microblogging platform has started rolling out a redesigned homepage interface.

As it turns out, the redesigned user interface is only available on the iOS version of the Twitter app. The updated interface replaces the ‘Home’ and ‘Latest’ tabs with ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ tabs and lets users easily switch between the two. For convenience, the two new tabs are pinned on top of the timeline.

Earlier, users had to tap on the star-like icon that appeared on the top of the timeline and choose between ‘For You’ and ‘Latest’ tweets.

For the uninitiated, the ‘For You’ section displayed tweets you might be interested in while the ‘Latest’ section showed the latest tweets from accounts you follow. Also, Twitter is yet to confirm if the changes will make their way to the Android version of the app, so we will have to wait and see.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 19:35 IST
