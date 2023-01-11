Twitter redesigns homepage for iOS app, lets users switch between ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ tabs

Recently, Elon Musk announced that Twitter will soon make some changes to its user interface. And it looks like the microblogging platform has started rolling out a redesigned homepage interface.

As it turns out, the redesigned user interface is only available on the iOS version of the Twitter app. The updated interface replaces the ‘Home’ and ‘Latest’ tabs with ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ tabs and lets users easily switch between the two. For convenience, the two new tabs are pinned on top of the timeline.

See the Tweets you want to see. Starting today on iOS, swipe between tabs to see Tweets recommended “For you” or Tweets from the accounts you’re “Following.” — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 11, 2023

The “For you” and “Following” tabs replace “Home” and “Latest” and will be pinned to the top of your timeline so you can easily switch between them. Swipe to switch timelines instead of tapping the ✨ icon. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 11, 2023

Earlier, users had to tap on the star-like icon that appeared on the top of the timeline and choose between ‘For You’ and ‘Latest’ tweets.

For the uninitiated, the ‘For You’ section displayed tweets you might be interested in while the ‘Latest’ section showed the latest tweets from accounts you follow. Also, Twitter is yet to confirm if the changes will make their way to the Android version of the app, so we will have to wait and see.