Twitter chief Parag Agrawal restructures top leadership team

Newly-appointed Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has announced a significant reorganisation of the top executives in the company, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Two key figures in leadership positions — engineering lead Michael Montano, and design and research lead Dantley Davis — will be stepping down from their roles on December 31. They will, however, remain advisors until the end of the first quarter of 2022, according to the filing. Montano had joined the company in 2011, while Davis has been with the company since 2019.

Agrawal replaced Jack Dorsey as Twitter’s new CEO last week. The Indian-American engineer was previously the Chief Technology Officer of Twitter, and has been with the company since 2011.

Technology media website TechCrunch reported that the changes accompany a shift in Twitter’s organisational model. Twitter said in the public filing that Agrawal is shifting the leadership team to a general manager model for consumer, revenue, and core tech. These will be led by Kayvon Beykpour, Bruce Falck, and Nick Caldwell.

Additionally, a new Chief of Staff and Vice President of Operations Lindsey Iannucci will join the team.

Addressing the departure of Chief Design Officer Davis, whose policies have reportedly not all been well-received by the team, a Twitter spokesperson told TechCrunch: “Dantley’s departure is singularly focused around shifting our organisational model around a structure that has one lead manager supporting a key company objective.”

“We don’t have further details to share on these changes out of respect for the individuals involved,” the spokesperson added.

Speaking on the above-mentioned changes in organisational model, the spokesperson said: “Parag is focused on operational excellence and setting Twitter up to hit its goals; these changes were made with that in mind. For our teams working within the product and technology organisations, we’re moving to a General Manager model and having one person lead work that supports one of our key company objectives. This will allow us to operate more cross-functionally and enable faster, more informed decision-making.”

Here is the full text of the SEC filing regarding this:

