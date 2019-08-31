Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account hacked

Toggle Menu Sections
Twitter in a tweet said that it was aware the account was compromised and investigating what had happened.

Twitter in a tweet said that it was aware the CEO’s account was compromised and investigating what had happened. (Bryan Thomas/The New York Times)

The account of Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey was hacked on Friday afternoon, sending public tweets and retweets including racial slurs and curse words to 4 million followers.

One of the tweets claimed Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was innocent, while others contained racist comments against African Americans and Jews. There was also a tweet suggesting there was a bomb at Twitter’s headquarters.

Shortly after the apparent hack, the offensive tweets and retweets were deleted. Twitter shares fell less than 1% in after-hours trade following the hack.

