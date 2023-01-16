scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Twitter blocks third-party clients like Tweetbot and Twitterrific

Twitter seems to have banned several third-party clients from accessing its API.

According to leaked Slack messages, Twitter has beened Tweetbot, a premium third-party client (Image credit: Tweetbot)
In the recent turn of events, Elon Musk-owned micro-blogging site Twitter seems to have banned third-party clients like Weetbot and Twitterrific. These third-party clients were built on Twitter API and were loved by users for their non-algorithmic display of tweets. It currently looks like the access to the API has been revoked by Twitter.

Elon Musk has made some big changes to the world’s biggest micro-blogging platform since he became the “Chief Twit” and he has been very vocal about it. However, this time around, there is no official comment from either Twitter or Elon Musk regarding this development.

Not just the users of these third-party Twitter clients are left uninformed, but even the developers of these platforms have been left out. Twitter third-party clients like Tapbots, which has been a third-party Twitter client for over 12 years are now planning to offer similar third-party client service for other microblogging platforms like Mastodon.

While Elon Musk or his team hasn’t confirmed the ban of third-party Twitter clients, a leaked internal Slack message does suggest that third-party Twitter client Tweet Bot has been banned from accessing Twitter API. According to a few reports, Twitter seems to have banned select third-party clients and services like Albatross and Fenix are still accessible to some users.

Tweetbot by Tapbots is among the biggest third-party Twitter clients. It is a premium Twitter client app that has features like multiple timelines, powerful filters, personalised experience, widgets, PiP video, and a lot more features that aren’t available on the native Twitter app.

