Twitter blocks third-party clients like Tweetbot and Twitterrific

In the recent turn of events, Elon Musk-owned micro-blogging site Twitter seems to have banned third-party clients like Weetbot and Twitterrific. These third-party clients were built on Twitter API and were loved by users for their non-algorithmic display of tweets. It currently looks like the access to the API has been revoked by Twitter.

Elon Musk has made some big changes to the world’s biggest micro-blogging platform since he became the “Chief Twit” and he has been very vocal about it. However, this time around, there is no official comment from either Twitter or Elon Musk regarding this development.

Tweetbot and other clients are experiencing problems logging in to Twitter. We’ve reached out to Twitter for more details, but haven’t heard back. We’re hoping this is just a temporary glitch and will let you know more as soon as we know more. — Tweetbot by Tapbots (@tweetbot) January 13, 2023

Not just the users of these third-party Twitter clients are left uninformed, but even the developers of these platforms have been left out. Twitter third-party clients like Tapbots, which has been a third-party Twitter client for over 12 years are now planning to offer similar third-party client service for other microblogging platforms like Mastodon.

SCOOP: Twitter intentionally suspended Tweetbot and other third-party apps, per internal Slack messages viewed by The Information. https://t.co/IngyJnFGBZ — Erin Woo (@erinkwoo) January 14, 2023

While Elon Musk or his team hasn’t confirmed the ban of third-party Twitter clients, a leaked internal Slack message does suggest that third-party Twitter client Tweet Bot has been banned from accessing Twitter API. According to a few reports, Twitter seems to have banned select third-party clients and services like Albatross and Fenix are still accessible to some users.

Tweetbot by Tapbots is among the biggest third-party Twitter clients. It is a premium Twitter client app that has features like multiple timelines, powerful filters, personalised experience, widgets, PiP video, and a lot more features that aren’t available on the native Twitter app.