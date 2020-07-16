scorecardresearch
Most verified accounts can tweet as normal again, says Twitter

Twitter had limited some users' ability to tweet, reset passwords and use other unspecified "account functions" after many of the platform's top accounts were hacked and used to solicit digital currency.

By: Bloomberg | Updated: July 16, 2020 6:44:09 am
Most blue-check verified Twitter accounts have resumed publishing tweets as normal, the company says in a tweet.

The resumption comes a couple hours after Twitter shut off verified users’ tweeting following the Twitter accounts of some of the U.S.’s most prominent political and business leaders being compromised Wednesday afternoon in an apparent effort to promote a Bitcoin scam. Among those affected were Barack Obama and Joe Biden to Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett.

Also read | Twitter hack snags Obama, Biden, Gates accounts in Bitcoin scam

