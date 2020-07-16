Most verified accounts can tweet as normal again, says Twitter

Twitter had limited some users’ ability to tweet, reset passwords and use other unspecified “account functions” after many of the platform’s top accounts were hacked and used to solicit digital currency. Twitter had limited some users’ ability to tweet, reset passwords and use other unspecified “account functions” after many of the platform’s top accounts were hacked and used to solicit digital currency.

Most blue-check verified Twitter accounts have resumed publishing tweets as normal, the company says in a tweet.

Most accounts should be able to Tweet again. As we continue working on a fix, this functionality may come and go. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 16, 2020

The resumption comes a couple hours after Twitter shut off verified users’ tweeting following the Twitter accounts of some of the U.S.’s most prominent political and business leaders being compromised Wednesday afternoon in an apparent effort to promote a Bitcoin scam. Among those affected were Barack Obama and Joe Biden to Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett.

