Truecaller rolls out Family Protection in India offering shared safety against scams

Family Protection is free to use and accommodates both Android and iOS devices. (Image: Truecaller)

With online scams such as digital arrests and AI voice cloning proliferating at an unprecedented pace, there is a growing need for tools that help mitigate risks and raise awareness. Responding to this, Truecaller, one of the leading communications platforms, on Friday, March 13 launched a Family Protection feature aimed at offering safety to multiple users.

“As scams become more sophisticated and emotionally manipulative, protection needs to move beyond the individual to the entire household. With Family Protection in India, we’re empowering the most digitally aware member of the family to act as a safety anchor, helping ensure that everyone in their circle benefits from the same level of trusted communication,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Truecaller.