Truecaller rolls out Family Protection in India offering shared safety against scams

With online scams such as digital arrests and AI voice cloning proliferating at an unprecedented pace, there is a growing need for tools that help mitigate risks and raise awareness. Responding to this, Truecaller, one of the leading communications platforms, on Friday, March 13 launched a Family Protection feature aimed at offering safety to multiple users.
“As scams become more sophisticated and emotionally manipulative, protection needs to move beyond the individual to the entire household. With Family Protection in India, we’re empowering the most digitally aware member of the family to act as a safety anchor, helping ensure that everyone in their circle benefits from the same level of trusted communication,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Truecaller.
The system is built on a foundation of ‘safety without surveillance’. Truecaller said that while the family benefits from a shared security umbrella, individual privacy remains intact, meaning Members cannot see each other’s call logs, messages, or personal data.
Family Protection, according to Truecaller, is a sophisticated digital shield that has been designed to protect households, especially elders, from scams. The feature offers the tech-aware individual or the CTO of the family real-time fraud alerts and a remote call hang-up feature which allows them to end suspicious calls for any member of the group instantly. The feature essentially creates a safety circle of up to five people.
Besides, the feature also includes shared block lists, customisable security levels, and a dashboard to monitor device safety settings, enabling seamless protection across Android and iOS devices. Family Protection is free to use.
Though the Family Protection is free to use, in case the CTO or admin chooses the Premium Family Plan subscription, they will get access to a broader suite of advanced safety features designed to deliver comprehensive protection for every member of the group.