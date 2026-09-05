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Translational research is key to bridging the Valley of Death: Mirik Gogri, Founder, ITRI

Translational research bridges the gap between scientific discovery and real-world applications by turning research findings into technologies and products.

translational research in IndiaMirik Gogri also leads Spectrum Impact, the family office of the Rajendra Gogri family of Aarti Industries, which has made grants and investments in around 100 climate solution organisations and companies worldwide. (Express photo)
Written by: Venkatesh Kannaiah
11 min readSep 5, 2026 08:54 AM IST First published on: Sep 5, 2026 at 07:30 AM IST

Mirik Gogri is the founder of India’s Translational Research Initiative (ITRI), a non-profit piloting a philanthropic effort to transform the translational research ecosystem in the country.

Translational research bridges the gap between scientific discovery and real-world applications by turning research findings into technologies and products.

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Mirik also leads Spectrum Impact, the family office of the Rajendra Gogri family of Aarti Industries, which has made grants and investments in around 100 climate solution organisations and companies worldwide.

Mirik spoke to indianexpress.com on the need for a robust translational research ecosystem in India, the challenges, role of philanthropic capital, and success stories from across the world. Edited excerpts:

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