scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Tinder parent Match Group set to reduce global workforce by 8% as sales miss estimates

The group which owns dating apps such as Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid, said its revenue in the first quarter would be between $790 million to $800 million.

Match Group LayoffsThe company employed about 2,500 full time and 40 part-time employees as of the end of 2021. (Image: Bloomberg)

Match Group Inc. will reduce its global workforce by 8% after the dating-app company provided first-quarter revenue guidance that fell short of analysts’ estimates and looks to cut costs, chief financial officer Gary Swidler said on a call Wednesday.

Match, which owns dating apps such as Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid, on Tuesday said revenue in the first quarter would be between $790 million to $800 million, missing estimates for $816 million.

The Dallas-based company said it’s reviewing how to pare spending on areas like jobs, marketing and office space, and expects to incur about $6 million of severance and similar expenses.

The company employed about 2,500 full time and 40 part-time employees as of the end of 2021, according to regulatory filings.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 20:18 IST
Next Story

Who is a puisne judge, and what does the term mean?

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close