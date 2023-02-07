Tinder releases several safety features including a new Incognito Mode

Tinder has announced several new features along with a few enhancements to its existing “Does This Bother You?” and “Are You Sure?” features to combat hate speech, sexual exploitation, and harassment on its platform. These are headlined by a new Incognito Mode that lets users swipe profiles on the app without showing their own profile on the stack.

Incognito Mode lets users still swipe on profiles on the app, but only those who the user has swiped right will be able to see the user in their recommendations. The feature is a step up from fully hiding your profile on Tinder.

Block Profile lets users block profiles even before matching so that they don’t show up again. It’s a nifty way to avoid seeing a boss or an ex. The feature expands on the existing abilities to Block Contacts and blocking after making a report.

Long Press Reporting simplifies the process of reporting bad behaviour on the platform. Using this feature is simple – tap and hold on offensive messages to launch the reporting flow directly in the chat. Tinder hopes that with this simplified process, more members will report bad behaviour, allowing it to take appropriate action against accounts that violate rules.

Enhancements to “Does This Bother You?” and “Are You Sure?”

While “Does This Bother You?” encourages members to report inappropriate conversations and take action against suspicious activity, “Are You Sure?” is a prompt that pops up when Tinder detects inappropriate language in a message you’re about to send.

These two features are being updated to include more language that Tinder flags against its Community Guidelines, such as terms related to hate speech, and sexual exploitation. Tinder says that more than half of Indian adult singles say that features promoting good behaviour help make the online dating experience safe.

However, while Tinder’s trying to make its platform safer for its users, there are a few challenges to overcome. According to the dating app’s own report, 20% of surveyed adults admitted they aren’t sure about the range of safety features that are available.

“Every touchpoint in Tinder has been built with safety in mind, but we’ve heard from members that they aren’t always aware of what safety features currently exist, how to use them, or how to approach staying safe when they take a conversation off the app,” said Rory Kozoll, VP of Product, Integrity at Tinder. ”We continually work with expert partners to expand our safety features, and to inform our efforts to help those entering online dating to form healthy relationships from the start. Through education and information, our goal is to make Tinder the safest place to meet new people online.”