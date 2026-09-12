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‘AI can reduce the cost of expertise’: Atul Satija on tech, impact and livelihoods

TILT plans to invest across agricultural value chains, MSME productivity and market access, financial inclusion, employability, and climate resilience.

TILT impact fundTwo-thirds of India's entrepreneurs are now coming from Tier 2 and smaller towns. All of them come from backgrounds with a familiarity with underserved markets, says Atul Satija. (Express photo)
Written by: Venkatesh Kannaiah
10 min readSep 12, 2026 01:32 PM IST First published on: Sep 12, 2026 at 07:30 AM IST

Atul Satija is the founder of TILT, an impact-first venture fund backing early-stage businesses that create economic opportunities in jobs and livelihood domains.

TILT plans to invest across agricultural value chains, MSME productivity and market access, financial inclusion, employability, and climate resilience.

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TILT has emerged from the learnings and experience of The/Nudge, a non-profit that works with governments, markets, and civil society to build resilient livelihoods.

Also founded by Atul, The/Nudge has, over the past eight years, supported more than 190 social enterprises and deployed Rs 180 crore through grant funding.

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