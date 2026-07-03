Bought it, never got it: How online shopping scams are evolving

A pair of stylish sunglasses at a pocket-friendly price is lucrative. Yash, 23, also felt the same while he was casually scrolling through reels on a hot afternoon. The advertisement that caught his attention looked attractive and had the semblance of an international brand. At Rs 399, he didn’t blink an eye and placed the order. To his dismay, the sunglasses never arrived, and he kept waiting. All his efforts to trace the transaction went in vain; the address proved to be fake, resulting in him losing faith in online deals.

Cyber experts have pointed out that it is a growing concern in India that more and more people like Yash are falling prey to similar scams, especially with the rise of quick commerce, hyperlocal deliveries, and social commerce through platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Vaishnavi (name changed) had a similar experience. She told indianexpress.com that she had been looking for her favourite lipstick shade for a long time when she came across a post advertising an inexpensive dupe of a popular international brand. The video featured a creator applying the product and claimed it delivered results identical to the original. Convinced by the demonstration, she placed an order, but the product never reached her.

Chaitanya (name changed) was lured by another unbelievable bargain: two shirts for just Rs 400, with shipping included. Weeks after placing the order, he was still waiting. The shirts never arrived, and the tracking link provided by the seller turned out to be fake.

In another case, Kavya (name changed), a software developer, ordered a kurti priced at Rs 799 after spotting an Instagram reel. A few days later, she received a WhatsApp message and a call from someone claiming to be from the delivery team, who said the parcel required an address verification. She was asked to pay a “refundable” verification fee of Rs 1,299. Trusting the caller, she made the payment. Over the next four days, the fraudsters duped her into transferring Rs 49,235. She neither received the kurti nor got her money back.

Tushar Sharma, cyber expert, said that a few years ago, most frauds were limited to fake websites or payment scams. “Today, the fraud ecosystem has evolved. Now, even genuine platforms are seeing disputes where an order is shown as ‘delivered,’ but the consumer never actually receives it,” Sharma, cyber expert and co-founder of The Organisation For Enlightenment and Education (TOFEE), told indianexpress.com.

He further added, “Such incidents are not always the result of a technical glitch. In many cases, they involve deliberate exploitation of vulnerabilities in the e-commerce ecosystem. A recurring pattern has emerged in which orders are marked as delivered before they actually reach the customer, fake delivery confirmations are generated, delivery agents misuse one-time passwords (OTPs), or consumers’ accounts are compromised, and delivery details are altered. The problem has grown as digital commerce has expanded faster than the accountability and security systems meant to protect consumers, making speed and automation key vulnerabilities that fraudsters exploit.”

Watch out for parcel substitution

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Adding to this, Dr Sanjay Katkar, joint managing director, Quick Heal Technologies, said, “From a platform accountability standpoint, responsibility begins with secure onboarding of sellers, transparent grievance redressal, and auditable delivery records; it does not end once a parcel is marked delivered. Another common fraud pattern consumers must watch for is parcel substitution. For example, a customer orders a mobile phone but receives a low-value or entirely different item instead. In such cases, the fraud is not just non-delivery, but deceptive fulfillment designed to make disputes harder to prove.”

He added, “As a practical safeguard, especially when buying from unfamiliar sellers or social media storefronts, consumers should prefer paying cash only after the parcel is physically received and checked, rather than paying in advance for an unverified order. Quick Heal AntiFraud.AI, and digital risk protection services like Seqrite DRPS are becoming increasingly important to detect abuse patterns early and protect both consumers and platforms.”

What should the users do?

📌 Verify whether the seller is legitimate by checking website, order confirmation, payment receipt, and contact details provided.

📌 Save all evidence, including screenshots of the Instagram or Facebook reel, the seller’s profile, product advertisement, payment confirmation, order ID, emails, chat conversations, and bank or UPI transaction details.

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📌 Try contacting the seller through all available channels (email, phone, website contact form, or social media) and request an update or refund.

📌 If there is no response within a reasonable period (typically 48–72 hours), it is likely that the seller may be operating fraudulently.

📌 If payment was made through a debit card, credit card, UPI, or internet banking, users should immediately contact bank or payment service provider and report the transaction.

📌 Depending on the payment method and timing, the bank may be able to initiate a charge-back or dispute process.

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Sharma added, “It is always recommended to make payments using a credit card as chargebacks are difficult in case of a debit card and UPI.”

Advice to prevent similar frauds

📌 Purchase products only from official brand websites or trusted e-commerce platforms.

📌 Verify the seller’s reviews, ratings, return policy, and contact information before making a payment.

📌 Be cautious of social media advertisements offering products at unusually low prices or claiming to be “exact dupes” of premium brands.

📌 Avoid making advance payments.

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📌 Use secure payment methods such as credit cards or trusted payment gateways that provide buyer protection.

📌 Keep records of every online purchase until the product is delivered successfully.

Marked delivered

Sharma noted that proof-of-delivery systems can be manipulated despite safeguards like GPS, photos and OTPs. GPS only shows that a delivery agent was near the location, not that the package was actually handed over. “Delivery photos can be blurry, taken at the wrong location or intentionally misleading. The biggest vulnerability is the OTP, which is often treated as proof of successful delivery. If someone else obtains or misuses the OTP, it can significantly weaken a customer’s dispute.”

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He further added, “Platform accountability is often complex. While platforms are responsible for secure transactions, seller verification, delivery tracking, complaint resolution and data protection, they frequently shift liability to sellers or logistics partners. However, under Indian consumer law, platforms may still be held accountable if they facilitated the transaction, particularly where verification was inadequate, complaints were poorly handled, or recurring fraud patterns were ignored.” He suggested the following pointers instead:

Consumer rights

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📌 Under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, consumers can: File a complaint for deficiency in service. Seek a refund or compensation and report unfair trade practices.

📌 If fraud is suspected, users can report it immediately on the National Cyber Crime Portal and call 1930.

What are some safety tips for online shoppers

📌 Never share your delivery OTP with anyone.

📌 Record the delivery and unboxing of high-value orders.

📌 Use strong passwords, two-factor authentication and login alerts.

📌 Prefer credit cards or buyer-protected payment methods over direct transfers to unknown sellers.

📌 Report undelivered orders immediately to improve recovery chances.

Before buying from Instagram or Facebook stores

📌 Check the account’s age, reviews and Page Transparency details.

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📌 Verify that the business has a legitimate website, GST details and a clear return policy.

📌 Watch for red flags such as disabled comments, recently changed usernames or stolen product images.

📌 Search the seller’s name online along with terms like “reviews” or “scam” before making a purchase.

“Digital commerce relies on trust, but fraudsters increasingly exploit gaps in verification. Consumers must stay vigilant, as a delivery confirmation does not always mean the product was actually delivered,” Sharma added.

The Safe Side

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As the world evolves, the digital landscape does too, bringing new opportunities—and new risks. Scammers are becoming more sophisticated, exploiting vulnerabilities to their advantage. In our special feature series, we delve into the latest cybercrime trends and provide practical tips to help you stay informed, secure, and vigilant online.