Upside down, mid-air and over 5 Teslas: What powered the new Roadster’s stunt?

Tesla’s next-generation Roadster performed a high-octane flying move at an event outside Waco, Texas, triggering renewed interest in the EV maker’s much-delayed sports car. The livestreamed event showed the car driving up a towering curved ramp, proceeding to move upside down with the help of a suction system, and momentarily lifting off and performing a dramatic aerial flip before landing safely using thrusters installed around the car. Following the demo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to his X account to claim that the future indeed has flying cars. “Turns out the future does have flying cars,” he wrote along with a video of the feat.

The demonstration showcased the Roadster’s rocket-inspired capabilities. The company also showed the car accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in less than a second. It needs to be noted that the claims and capabilities shown at the event are yet to be recorded in a production vehicle. The car shown in the video is a redesigned version of the Roadster that the company said would begin production in 2028.

The new Tesla Roadster

The second-generation Tesla Roadster is an electric sports car that appears to be pushing the boundaries of performance, owing to its rocket-inspired technology developed in collaboration with SpaceX. The Roadster was first unveiled in November 2017 as a prototype, and since then has faced repeated production delays. Tesla is finally targeting a launch in 2028. The Elon Musk-led company has made some extraordinary claims about the car’s acceleration, high speeds and potential use of cold-gas thrusters to boost performance and allow aerial manoeuvres. Even though the live demo has drawn attention, the final specifications, pricing, production timeline, and the real-world capabilities of its thruster system remain to be confirmed.

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Tesla introduced the original Roadster as a prototype in July 2006, and began regular production in March 2008. The car was noted for being Tesla’s first production vehicle, and also for showing that an entirely electric car could deliver performance on par with a sports car. In January 2012, Tesla reportedly discontinued production, and the second-generation Roadster was unveiled in a prototype form in November 2017, but its production was delayed numerous times.

But how does a Roadster drive upside down?

This unique feat is attained by using a fan-based suction system installed underneath the car to pull it towards the surface. In contrast to regular cars that rely on tyre grip and aerodynamic downforce to stay stable at high speeds, this system reportedly creates additional force that pushes the vehicle against the track. During the demo, the Roadster drove on a curved ramp and continued its course upside down before leaving the ramp. The car remained attached to the surface owing to its suction system. Tesla is yet to establish the system’s practical limits in everyday driving.

Tesla Roadster. (Image: Tesla.com) Tesla Roadster. (Image: Tesla.com)

Another unique facet of the Roadster is the cold-gas thruster system developed with SpaceX engineers. Based on the presentation, the system uses compressed air stored in high-pressure tanks and released through multiple nozzles. When gas is released at high speed in one direction, it generates thrust in the opposite direction, following Newton’s third law of motion. Reportedly, the Roadster’s thrusters can use that force to lift and rotate itself. In the demonstration, the car left the ramp, turned in mid-air and returned to the ground. According to Tesla’s engineering VP, Lars Moravy, the system uses 10 such thrusters connected to tanks holding 600 litres of compressed air. This air can be refilled, eliminating the need for conventional rocket fuel.

Will the Roadster be a flying car for everyday use?

This may not necessarily be true. Strictly based on the demonstration, it appears that the Roadster can perform controlled aerial manoeuvres, but that does not prove the vehicle can fly over long distances or function as an aircraft. The thrusters are intended to offer brief bursts of thrust, while the suction system improves grip and performance. Tesla introduced three versions – Performance, Thrust and Rocket- with the full flight system limited to the single-seat Rocket variant. Even though production is planned for 2028, the availability of the car will largely depend on regional regulations.

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The Waco demo did not stop at the flip. In another stunt, the Roadster used its thrusters to lift itself over a Cybercab, Cybertruck, Tesla Semi, Model Y and Model 3, arguably the evening’s most striking moment. Deposits have also reportedly opened, at $50,000 for the Performance version and $250,000 for Thrust.