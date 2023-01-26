scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

Elon Musk now says Tesla Cybertruck will only enter mass production in 2024

The Cybertruck is expected to be mostly manufactured in the Tesla Gigafactory in Austin, Texas

Tesla Cybertruck, Cybertruck Tesla, Tesla, Elon Musk, Elon Musk on Cybertruck, Auto news, Indian ExpressTesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Listen to this article
Elon Musk now says Tesla Cybertruck will only enter mass production in 2024
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Tesla Cybertruck, the polygonal truck that made waves back in 2019 for its extremely radical design, may take its sweet time before populating showrooms. In a fourth-quarter earnings call, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the upcoming vehicle won’t be seeing full-volume production until 2024.

While the Cybertruck was reportedly set to go into mass production in late 2023 – a target set in the second quarter last year – that’s now been delayed. Musk confirmed that manufacturing would kick off “sometime this summer,” but said that mass production won’t start until next year.

The Cybertruck is expected to be mostly manufactured in the Tesla Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Installation of equipment that will be used in the production such as castings and general assembly body shops has already reportedly begun.

Also Read |Tesla Full Self-Driving: What is it, how it works, and why it’s controversial

This isn’t the first time the Cybertruck has seen a delay in production. The original production plan was set for late 2021, but was delayed due to Covid-19. The Cybertruck’s specs and the price will likely be seeing changes too as clear from Musk’s statement to investors from last year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...

The Tesla Cybertruck’s new production date could mean that it’ll debut at a time when electric trucks will have already flooded the market. EVs like the F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, and the RAM 1500 EV could pick popularity and the Cybertruck will have to face a lot more competition than it would had it been launched on schedule.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 16:42 IST
Next Story

Indian stock markets migrating to T+1 settlement cycle from Friday

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close