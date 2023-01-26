Elon Musk now says Tesla Cybertruck will only enter mass production in 2024

Tesla Cybertruck, the polygonal truck that made waves back in 2019 for its extremely radical design, may take its sweet time before populating showrooms. In a fourth-quarter earnings call, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the upcoming vehicle won’t be seeing full-volume production until 2024.

While the Cybertruck was reportedly set to go into mass production in late 2023 – a target set in the second quarter last year – that’s now been delayed. Musk confirmed that manufacturing would kick off “sometime this summer,” but said that mass production won’t start until next year.

The Cybertruck is expected to be mostly manufactured in the Tesla Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Installation of equipment that will be used in the production such as castings and general assembly body shops has already reportedly begun.

This isn’t the first time the Cybertruck has seen a delay in production. The original production plan was set for late 2021, but was delayed due to Covid-19. The Cybertruck’s specs and the price will likely be seeing changes too as clear from Musk’s statement to investors from last year.

The Tesla Cybertruck’s new production date could mean that it’ll debut at a time when electric trucks will have already flooded the market. EVs like the F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, and the RAM 1500 EV could pick popularity and the Cybertruck will have to face a lot more competition than it would had it been launched on schedule.