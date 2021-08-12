Zoom adds a Focus Mode to its video calling app: How to enable it

Zoom has added a new Focus mode to its video calling app. The new feature has been introduced to keep students from getting distracted while in a virtual classroom. The company announced this feature in a blog post, which was first spotted by The Verge.

When the feature is enabled, a host will be able to access all participants’ videos, but other users in the meeting won’t get distracted by the live videos of their peers. Zoom says participants’ shared screens will only be visible to the host and co-hosts, but the host can also allow all other participants to view.

Also Read | WhatsApp to roll out chat history transfer feature: All you need to know

“Focus Mode allows educators to see their students’ videos, and students see their teachers without seeing other class participants. With this feature, teachers can supervise their class, but students won’t be distracted by their peers’ video feeds or feel self-conscious about turning on their own camera,” the company said.

Zoom says the participants in Focus mode will still be able to see other participants’ names, their nonverbal feedback or reactions, and hear them when unmuted. The feature is available for all the accounts, groups, and individual users.

Zoom: How to use Focus mode in a meeting

Step 1: Start a meeting as the host or co-host.

Step 2: Click on “More,” which will be visible on the meeting toolbar.

Step 3: After that, you just need to click on Start Focus Mode. You can click Start to confirm, or select the Don’t ask me again check box to skip this confirmation going forward.

Note: When Focus mode begins, you and the participants are notified with a banner along the top of the video window. Additionally, the focus mode icon is always visible in the top-left corner of the video window, next to the encryption icon when the focus mode is active.