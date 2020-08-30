What is Zero Human Intervention metro card and how you can get it

The new Zero Human Intervention card can be personalised as well (Source: Autope)

After more than five months, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) is set to resume its services from September 7. Ahead of the resumption of services DMRC has introduced new smart travel cards which will be different from the ones millions have been using in the capital so far. Since there will be no cash transactions at any Delhi Metro Station due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Zero Human Intervention cards will be used.

What are Zero Human Intervention cards?

These cards offer an automatic top-up feature. The commuters will need to register the card on the Autope app (available on Google Play Store) or website which will be linked to their debit, credit, or UPI account. The top-up feature will be activated after the verification is done. Whenever the card’s balance goes below Rs 100, it will automatically get recharged once you tap it on the entry gate to enter the platform.

Commuters will be able to get their cards delivered at home. An additional five per cent discount will be available on each top-up. It will also eliminate the Add Value Machines (AVM) at the metro stations.

Customisation of the Autope card

The Autope cards can be customised as well. You can pay an additional Rs 150 to add your photo and name to the card. This can be done at the time of the order of the card. This may help you find your card if you misplace it.

What will happen to my old card?

Your old metro smart card will be valid and you can recharge it online as well. You won’t be able to recharge it using cash as these counters will be closed. You can upgrade it to access the auto top-up feature option too. However, in order to activate, you’ll need to visit the customer care of any metro station.

