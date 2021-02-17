Zee5 Premium annual subscription gets 50 per cent price cut: All you need to know

Zee 5 Premium annual subscription gets 50% price cut: All you need to know

Zee5 Premium annual subscription plan price has been slashed by 50 percent, which is a special anniversary offer. Interested users can get Zee5 Premium yearly plan for just Rs 499. This is a limited period offer and will remain valid until February 28. Once the offer expires, the price for Zee5 Premium annual plan will go back to Rs 999.

Zee5 Premium price in India, benefits

The company is still offering its one-month and three-month Zee5 Premium plans at the old prices. The 30-day plan will cost Rs 99 and the 3-month subscription for Zee5 Premium is priced at Rs 299. The 12-month subscription is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 499, down from Rs 999.

The membership let users access all Zee5 originals and exclusive shows or videos. The plan also includes movies, ALT Balaji Shows, Zindagi TV Shows, Kids, Live TV, and TV shows before they are telecasted on TV. Zee5 Premium members also get to watch videos on five different devices at a time. Let’s take a quick look at the plans offered by Netflix, and other competitors.

Zee5 vs Amazon Prime Video vs Netflix vs Hotstar: Price, benefits

Amazon’s Prime subscription comes with a starting price of Rs 129, which is a monthly plan. There is also an annual subscription plan of Amazon Prime, priced at Rs 999. The Prime Video service is accessible on Smart TVs, Amazon Fire Stick, Android TV and Apple TV and of course, Android and iOS devices.

Amazon Prime membership also offers users free unlimited cloud storage space for photos and 5GB for videos. Prime users also get fast delivery benefits on shopping from Amazon India.

Netflix is ​​one of the most popular streaming apps and offers four plans to users. The price of the base plan starts from ​​Rs 199, which is a mobile-only plan. There is also Rs 499 basic Netflix plan, which lets users watch content on only one screen at a time in Standard Definition. With this plan, you can download videos on one phone or tablet.

The Standard Rs 649 Netflix plan is priced allows users to watch 1080p videos on two screens at a time. You will be able to download videos on two phones or tablets if you buy this plan. Netflix’s premium plan is Rs 799, which supports 4 screens at a time. With this subscription, you can watch 4K videos and download content on four phones or tablets. It is important to note that all the Netflix plans come with 30 days of validity.

Disney+Hotstar is currently offering two plans. The VIP Hotstar plan is priced at Rs 499 for a year and the Premium plan will cost Rs 1,499 per year or Rs 299 per month.