YU Ace to go on sale this week: From Xiaomi Redmi 5A to InFocus Vision 3, here is what it’s up against

Micromax-subsidiary YU Televentures has come out of months of hibernation with the YU Ace. Priced at Rs 5,999, the YU Ace will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting September 6, 2018. The YU Ace sports a 5.45-inch Full HD+ screen and runs on a MediaTek 6739 processor. It offers 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage. The handset comes with face unlock feature, fingerprint reader, Android Oreo OS and a 4,000 mAh battery. It houses a 13MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera.

But it will be a hardsell given that this price range has other phones that offer similar or better features. Here is a low down of the competition.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A is available in two variants – 2GB of RAM and 3GB of RAM.

It’s a no-brainer that Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A is the biggest competitor for YU Ace. Despite a few shortcomings in a missing fingerprint reader and face unlock, this one ticks most of the right boxes and at the same, offers elegant design, good quality 5-inch HD screen, processing hardware, 13MP rear shooter with PDAF and 5MP front-facing shooter for selfies. Powering Xiaomi Redmi 5A is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor. It runs Android Nougat OS with MIUI 9 layer on top and packs a 3,000 mAh battery under the hood.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A price in India: Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage

10.or E

10.or E is hard to ignore in the entry-level, budget smartphones segment. It has all the traits that are expected of a good budget phone. Unlike the YU Ace, this one boasts of a 5.5-inch 1080p screen, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. 10.or E is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 3GB RAM and Adreno 505 GPU. It has 32GB of expandable storage. It houses 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. 10.or E runs near-stock Android Oreo and packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

10.or E price in India: Rs 5,699 for 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage

InFocus Vision 3

Infocus Vision 3 is yet another phone the YU Ace will have to deal with. It offers is a 5.7-inch 18:9 minimum-bezels display with 1440 x 720 pixels HD+ resolution, resulting in 282 ppi pixel density. But it gets its grunts courtesy of a MediaTek quad-core SoC ticking at 1.3GHz paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage. InFocus Vision 3 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. This one offers dual rear cameras at the back with 13MP+5MP sensors. It houses an 8MP camera for selfies. There is a feature called ‘Dualfie,’ which is pretty similar to Bothie camera mode found on flagship Nokia phones.

InFocus Vision 3 price in India: Rs 6,999 for 2GB RAM and 16GB storage

Infinix Smart 2

Earlier this month, Infinix Smart 2 came to India falling under sub-Rs 7,000 segment. And if we go by the specifications, it seems to have enough to compete with the YU Ace. Some of its key highlights include a tall 5.45-inch Full HD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. Inside is the similar MediaTek MTK6739 64-bit quad-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz and paired with IMG PowerVR GE8100 GPU for graphics. It is available in two configurations 2GB RAM/16GB storage and 3GB RAM/32GB storage. It houses a 13MP main camera with PDAF and dual LED flash and 8MP selfie camera. It runs Android Oreo and packs a 3,050mAh battery.

Infinix Smart 2 price in India: Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM and 16GB storage

