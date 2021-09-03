YouTube surpasses 50 million Music and Premium subscribers

Google has announced that YouTube Music and YouTube Premium now have more than 50 million subscribers. This is a notable increase from the 30 million subscribers it reported in December 2020.

The company hasn’t revealed how many users are subscribed to YouTube Music or Premium. It has only mentioned the total number of subscribers. It is also unknown how many of them are trying out the free one-month trial.

But, YouTube’s latest blog post brags about offering users uninterrupted access to the largest and most diverse catalogue of music, artists and culture, which has helped them achieve this milestone. The company says it is the fastest-growing music subscription service.

According to a research done by Variety, other streaming services like Spotify has around 165 million subscribers. Apple officially revealed its Music service had passed 60 million subscribers back in June 2019. Currently, Apple Music has 78 million subscribers, as per the estimates quoted by Financial Times.

YouTube launched its YouTube Music app in India back in 2019, along with its YouTube Premium service. The company’s YouTube Music subscription is priced at Rs 109 a month. It gives access to live video performances and remixes by searching lyrics or describing the song. You also get to create your own playlists.

YouTube Premium gives subscribers all the benefits of YouTube Music and also lets you download and watch regular videos ad-free. Premium subscribers also have the advantage to play videos in the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode. In simpler terms, one gets to play videos in the background while using another app or their phone is locked.

The YouTube Premium subscription will benefit those who watch other content as well other than just music videos. The cost of the YouTube Premium is Rs 139 per month in India.