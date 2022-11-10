YouTube Premium and Music crosses 80 million user mark: Here’s how to get it

In a recent blog post, YouTube announced that it has more than 80 million Premium and Music subscribers worldwide. In September last year, the video streaming platform surpassed the 50 million mark. YouTube Premium’s growth has been nothing short of impressive, considering it added more than 30 million more users in just over a year. However, one thing to note is that these figures include those using free trials.

YouTube is one of the fastest-growing music streaming platforms, competing with the likes of Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. Earlier this year, the company announced that it had contributed more than $6 billion in revenue to the music industry, with 30 per cent of the total revenue coming from user-generated content.

What is YouTube Music Premium and how much does it cost ?

YouTube Music Premium gives access to ad-free music and the ability to play music in the background or when the screen is off. Users also have the option to download music on the go for offline playback.

If you are interested in getting a YouTube Music Premium subscription, you can get it for Rs 99 per month. Apart from the monthly subscription, the service also offers prepaid plans that cost Rs 109 for one month, while the three-month and 12-month plans are priced at Rs 309 and Rs 990 respectively.

The platform has also introduced a family plan that costs Rs 149 per month and lets users add up to five family members. If you happen to be a student, you can opt for the Student plan which requires annual verification and will cost you Rs 59 per month.

What is YouTube Premium and how to get it?

The YouTube Premium membership gives you access to ad-free and background play and lets you download and save videos to your devices for offline viewing. It also gives users access to YouTube Music Premium. You can also use it to watch ad-free and offline videos on the YouTube Kids app.

Currently, YouTube Premium offers three plans – individual, family and student plan. Talking of individual plans, the subscription plan is priced at Rs 129 per month while the pre-paid plans cost Rs 139, Rs 399 and Rs 1,290 for one month, three months and twelve months respectively.

The Family plan offers the same benefits as the individual plan and is priced at Rs 189 per month with YouTube letting users add up to five family members. And similar to the YouTube Music Premium plan, the student plan requires annual verification and is priced at Rs 79 per month.