You Broadband is offering 200Mbps plan for Rs 900: Here’s what JioFiber and Tata Sky offer

You Broadband is offering a 200Mbps plan for less than Rs 1,000 in a few cities. In Ahmedabad, the company is offering a 200Mbps plan for just Rs 900 (excluding taxes), unlike some of the popular broadband service providers.

However, it should be noted that if you plan to buy this plan, then the total cost of the plan will be Rs 1,062, which is the amount after taxes are included. This is a monthly plan, so it will expire after 30 days.

The company won’t charge you extra for the installation of this broadband service. The router is available at a one-time refundable deposit of Rs 1,999, as per the company’s official site. But, You Broadband says that this amount is refundable. TelecomTalk first spotted this plan.

The company notes that customers will get unlimited data. This basically means that it will offer 3,500GB after which customers will get reduced speeds. The site suggests that those who are buying 100Mbps and higher speed plans should go for a dual-band 802.11ac series router with Gig Ethernet WAN/LAN physical ports.

In some of the cities, the price of the 200Mbps broadband plan is slightly different, but not by a big margin.

JioFiber broadband plan compared

Comparatively, JioFiber doesn’t have a 200Mbps plan, but it is offering the 150Mbps broadband plan for Rs 999 (excluding taxes). It comes with free voice calling. It should be noted that this plan will only offer 3,300GB of data on a monthly basis and after that, you will be able to browse content online lowest internet speed.

Customers also get free access to 13 other OTT apps, including Amazon Prime, Voot and more. You get free access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Sony LIV, Zee5, Voot Select, and more. It is worth noting that JioFiber gives Netflix as well, but with the 1Gbps broadband plan, which is costly. As per the official site of Jio, all the broadband plans from JioFiber incur no installation charges.

Tata Sky broband plan compared

Tata Sky is offering unlimited data with all the broadband plans. The 200Mbps speed plan will cost Rs 1150 per month. One can buy the Rs 3,300 broadband plan (200Mbps), which is the price for three months. Those who want 150Mbps speed will have to spend Rs 950 per month. All the above-mentioned plans also offer landline service. There are no installation or router charges.