Year-end deals on Flipkart, Amazon: Discounts on Xiaomi, Vivo, Asus and Samsung phones

We saw loads of smartphone launches this year and as 2019 is about to end, year-end sales are active on e-commerce platforms, offering discounts and deals on phones and gadgets. If you are looking to but a smartphone, it may be the best time to get your hands on one. Let’s have a look at the best deals you can avail during the last offer period of 2019.

Discounts on Asus smartphones

Flipkart is currently hosting the Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale on its platform that will remain active till December 31, 2019. During the sale, users can avail heavy discounts on Asus devices in addition to 10 per cent instant discount on using the ICICI Credit Cards and EMI transactions.

Asus is offering up to Rs 4,000 exchange value over the purchase of Asus 6Z, which is priced at Rs 27,999 for the base model of 6GB/64GB. The last year’s flagship smartphone Asus 5Z is available on a flat discount of Rs 3000 for all storage models bringing its starting cost to Rs 15,999.

The Asus Max M2 is available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 and Rs 8,499 for 3GB and 4GB RAM variants. Users can avail the Asus Max Pro M1 at a starting price of Rs 6,999 as opposed to its original price of Rs 7,499. In addition, the Asus Max M1 is available at its new price of Rs 5,999 after the price cut.

Discount on Vivo smartphones

Vivo phones had gone on sale during Flipkart’s year-end sale that was scheduled from December 21 to December 23. However, even after the sale period has ended, some Vivo phones are available at a discounted price, probably because of the ongoing sale at Flipkart. The special bank offer discount is not applicable on Vivo devices, unlike the Asus phones. However, users can club the regular Flipkart bank offers to further lower the prices.

The Vivo Z1 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 12,990 for the 4GB RAM model and Rs 13,990 for 6GB RAM model, down Rs 1,000 from their original prices. The discount on the Vivo Z1X is now over but the deal on Vivo S1 is still active.

Users can avail the 4GB+128GB model of Vivo S1 for a discounted price of Rs 15,990 whereas the 6GB+128GB model is available for Rs 17,990, down Rs 1,000 from their original prices. The 6GB/128GB model of Vivo V15 Pro is also available on a discounted price of Rs 19,990, down from its original cost of Rs 21,990.

New year offers on Huawei Phones

Huawei is running “Together 2020 campaign”, under which users stand a chance to win gifts including Bluetooth headset FreeLace and Mini Speaker on the purchase of Huawei smartphones. To claim the freebies, users need to register on Huawei’s website along with the invoice copy. The offer period is valid till January 5, 2020, and the last date to register for the free gifts is January 20, 2020.

Consumers stand a chance to win the FreeLace Bluetooth headset worth Rs 6,999, on the purchase of Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 pro. Users buying the Huawei Y9 Prime or the Huawei P30 Lite stand a chance to win a Mini Speaker worth Rs 2,999 as part of the Together 2020 campaign.

Xiaomi phones on sale

Flipkart’s Qualcomm Snapdragon sale is also offering discounts on Xiaomi phones and Amazon is offering bank discounts on the two Redmi Note 8 series devices. Starting with the Flipkart’s sale, users can avail the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model of Poco F1 for a discounted price of Rs 14,999. Interestingly, the 64GB ROM model of the phone is priced higher than the 128GB model at the moment.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 7A is available at a discounted price of Rs 4,999 for the 16GB ROM model and the 32GB ROM model is priced at Rs 5,499. The Redmi 8A is available at a starting price of Rs 6,499 for 2GB RAM model and Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM model during the sale period.

The Redmi Note 7S is also available at a discounted price of Rs 8,999 for the base model and the Redmi Note 7 Pro is also available at a discounted price on Flipkart, starting at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM model.

The Redmi K20 is once again available at a discounted price, starting at Rs 19,999. The Redmi K20 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 25,999 at Flipkart’s Snapdragon Days sale. The Mi A3 smartphone from Xiaomi is also being offered at a starting price of Rs 12,499 during the sale period.

On Amazon, users can avail Rs 750 instant discount on the purchase of the Redmi Note 8 using the ICICI Bank Credit Card to bring down its starting price to Rs 9,249. The ICICI Bank Credit Card discount of Rs 1,000 is applicable on the purchase of Redmi Note 8 Pro as well, which will bring down its starting price to Rs 13,999.

Year-end deals on Samsung phones

Samsung smartphones on Amazon are available at up to 20 per cent discount as part of the year-end sale. During the sale period, users can avail the Galaxy M30s at a discount starting from Rs 13,999 for the base model of 4GB RAM + 64 ROM. The 128GB model of the phone is priced at Rs 16,999 during the year-end sale. The Galaxy M30 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 9,499 for the base model of 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM.

The top-end M-series device — Galaxy M40 — is also available at a discount. Users can avail the phone at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model. The Samsung Galaxy A50s is available for Rs 19,999 for the 4G RAM model and Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM model during the sale period. The Galaxy A50 is available at Rs 17,990 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB model during the Amazon sale.

On Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy A70s and Galaxy A70 are available at a discount. The Galaxy A70s is priced at Rs 28,999 for the base model whereas the Galaxy A70 is starting at Rs 24,990 during the Flipkart sale.

