Yahoo Year in Review 2021: Modi to Virat Kohli to Sidharth Shukla, here’s what India searched for

Yahoo has announced its 2021 Year in Review (YIR) for India. The survey analysed search trends to reveal what Indian users searched for this year. Yahoo’s report reveals the year’s top personalities, newsmakers, and events, based on users’ daily search habits on the platform.

As per the findings, India’s ‘Most Searched Personality’ is Narendra Modi. Cricketer Virat Kohli was ranked second in the category, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rounded off the top three. Late actor Sidharth Shukla and politician Rahul Gandhi bagged the fourth and fifth spot respectively.

In the ‘Top Newsmaker of 2021’ category, ‘Indian Farmers’ Protest’ ranked number one. Aryan Khan bagged the second spot with the star son recently being in the spotlight in relation to a narcotics case. ‘2021 Union Budget of India’, Raj Kundra and Black Fungus secured the third, fourth and fifth spot in the category.

In the ‘most Searched Male Celebrities’ category, the late actor Sidharth Shukla topped the list. Actor Salman Khan bagged the second spot followed by Allu Arjun who ranked third. Puneeth Rajkumar and late actor Dilip Kumar bagged the fourth and fifth spot respectively.

Actor Kareena Kapoor was India’s top searched female celebrity of 2021. Katrina Kaif ranked second, fresh off the release of her successful film; Sooryavanshi. The list was rounded off with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone securing the third, fourth, and fifth spot respectively.

Narendra Modi Modi topped the list of ‘Most Searched Politicians of 2021’, with Mamata Banerjee improving her position from last year and coming in at number two. Rahul Gandhi took the third spot, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, being ranked fourth. BJP’s Amit Shah rounded off the list by ranking fifth.

Elon Musk bagged the top spot as the ‘Most Searched Business Person’ followed by Mukesh Ambani. Business magnate Bill Gates was ranked third followed by Ratan Tata and big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala rounding off the top 5.

Virat Kohli topped the list of the ‘most searched Indian sports personalities’ category followed by MS Dhoni at number 2. Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was ranked third. Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma bagged the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

In the ‘Most Searched Movies, TV Shows and OTT Series’ category, ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’ topped the list followed by ‘Radha Krishn’ ranking second. The list was rounded off by ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Money Heist – Season 5’ and ‘Shershaah’.

In the ‘Most Searched Cryptocurrency’ category, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Ethereum, Uniswap made it to the top five.