Xiaomi’s three-day ‘Diwali With Mi’ sale to go live on October 23

Xiaomi is going to host another three-day festive sale in India, dubbed ‘Diwali With Mi’, which will commence on October 23 and will end on October 25. During the sale, Xiaomi will be offering its customers discounts on a number of its products including accessories, holding Re 1 flash sales, putting up online games where users can win various products and much more. The company has discounts on various of its products in its offline stores, which will be live till November 7.

The company will also offer customers purchasing products above Rs 7,500 via SBI credit cards an instant discount worth Rs 750. Customers purchasing Redmi Note 5 and Poco F1 will get a cashback of Rs 500 on making the purchase via Paytm. Mobikwik users will get a 20 per cent cashback in the form of SuperCash up to Rs 2,000.

During the sale, Xiaomi will be offering the Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant for Rs 12,999, whereas the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant will cost users Rs 14,999. The Redmi Y2 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant will be priced at Rs 10,999 and the Mi A2 will be available at Rs 14,999.

The Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-inch will be made available to consumers at Rs 21,999. Consumers paying with Amazon Pay will get an additional Rs 500 off on the Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch and 43-inch models. The company will be offering its Mi earphones with Rs 50 and Rs 100 instant discounts depending on the variant. It will sell the Mi Bluetooth headset (Basic Black) and Mi Bluetooth audio receiver (White) for Rs 799 and Rs 899, respectively. The Mi Bluetooth Speaker (Basic 2) will be made available at Rs 1,599 and the Mi Power Bank 2i 20,000mAh and 10,000mAh will be sold for Rs 1,399 and Rs 699, respectively.

