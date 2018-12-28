Xiaomi’s ‘No 1 Mi Fan sale’ on Amazon: Up to Rs 3,000 discount on Redmi Y2, Mi A2 and more

Xiaomi in partnership with Amazon India is currently hosting a sale on a number of its products dubbed ‘No 1 Mi Fan sale’. The sale will be live till December 29, during which the company will be offering various discounts to its customers.

Advertising

Customers purchasing any Xiaomi product via an HDFC credit/debit card will also be eligible for an instant discount of up to Rs 1,500. However, some products only have a 5 per cent discount via the HDFC Bank card offer.

During the sale, many products like Xiaomi smartphones, TVs and accessories are available at a discounted price. List of devices available at a discounted rate includes Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch, Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi 10,000mAh 2i power bank, Mi basic earphones and much more.

Starting with the smartphones, Mi A2 which is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant and Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. Keep in mind that Xiaomi has been offering this price of the Mi A2 for some time now.

Advertising

With 5 per cent HDFC Bank offer, the Mi A2 will cost Rs 14,429 for users who buy the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version. Mi A2 has stock Android, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and excellent dual-rear cameras for the price. This phone is for those who want stock Android experience on Xiaomi phones.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro will cost Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM +64GB storage option and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant as part of the Amazon sale.

This phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 4000 mAh battery and good dual cameras. The display is slightly smaller compared to the newer Redmi Note 6 Pro, which also comes with dual-front cameras that are missing on the older variant.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will cost Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB variant. The phone comes with dual cameras at the back, which Xiaomi has said use the same sensors as the Redmi Note 5 Pro. However, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

Redmi Y2 is available at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. The regular price is Rs 11,999 for this variant. The Redmi Y2 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will cost Rs 8,999 in this sale, down from the usual price of Rs 9,999.

With the 5 per cent discount for HDFC Bank users, the price for the Redmi Y2 will be Rs 8,549, according to Flipkart.

Redmi 6A gets a discount of Rs 1,000 and is available at Rs 5,999 as part of the sale. The original MRP for the phone is listed as Rs 6,999. The HDFC discount will bring the price of the phone to Rs 5,699. The Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage will cost Rs 6,999 as part of the Amazon sale.

Advertising

Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch will cost Rs 15,999 during the sale, while the Mi LED TV 4A Pro will cost Rs 31,999 during the Mi Fan sale on Amazon. Both have a discount of Rs 1,000 on the MRP, and up to Rs 1500 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit or debit cards.