Xiaomi’s diwali sale begins: Discounts on smartphones, smart TVs and more

Here we will be taking a look at the deals that Xiaomi has to offer during its 'Diwali with Mi' sale. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has kicked off its ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale, which will go on till October 21. The sale overlaps with both Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sales, due to which most of the prices will be similar across all e-commerce websites. For its sale, Xiaomi has partnered with Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda to offer an instant 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1,000 on orders. Apart from this, the company is also providing customers with no-cost EMI and other offers. Customers using Mi Pay to shop from Mi.com will also be eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 5,000.

Here we will be taking a look at the deals that Xiaomi has to offer during its ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale.

Smartphone deals

Xiaomi Mi 10 is available with a discount of Rs 5,000, at Rs 44,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 9 is available at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 9 Pro is available at Rs 14,499 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available with a discount of up to Rs 1,000 at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage option, at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage option and at Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage option.

Redmi 9 Prime will get a discount of Rs 1,000 for its 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, which will be up for grabs at 12 PM tomorrow for Rs 10,999.

Redmi Note 8 4GB RAM/64GB storage option is available at Rs 11,499 with a discount of Rs 1,000.

Redmi 8A Dual is available at Rs 7,299 for the base variant.

Other device deals

Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch during the sale is available at Rs 21,999 after a discount of Rs 500. And the Mi TV 4X 50-inch is available at Rs 30,999 after a discount of Rs 1,000.

Mi Box 4K is available with a discount of Rs 200 and the new Mi TV Stick is available with a discount of Rs 500.

The Mi Home Security Camera 360 1080p is available with a discount of Rs 600 at Rs 2,299.

Mi Band 4 will be available at Rs 1,899 during the sale, after a discount of Rs 400.

The Mi Air Purifier 3 and Mi Air Purifier 2C have both gotten a price cut of Rs 1,000. And the Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO + UV) is available with a discount of Rs 2,000 at Rs 10,999.

Apart from all of these discounts, Xiaomi is also hosting its Re 1 flash sales, which will be held daily at 4 PM.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd