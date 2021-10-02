Xiaomi’s Diwali with Mi sale to start from October 3: Here are the details

Xiaomi’s “Diwali With Mi” will start from October 3 till October 7, and the sale will be live on the company’s official website, which is Mi.com, and retail partners. Xiaomi says that Mi VIP Club members will get early access on October 1 starting at 12:00 midnight. Here’s a look at the Xiaomi offers as part of the ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale. Keep in mind that many of the prices listed below include the discount one will get if one uses an SBI credit card.

Diwali with Mi sale: Discount coupon deals

Users can avail instant discounts coupon of up to Rs 5000, coupled with an additional exchange bump-up offer of Rs 3500 on Mi.com under the Reward Mi program. User can also try their luck with “Spin The Wheel” and stand a chance to win coupons worth Rs 1 crore during the sale.

The company will host jackpot deals at 10 AM every day during the festive sale through which consumers can get their hands on their favorite devices at discounted prices. Xiaomi India has also partnered with SBI Bank to offer discounts and cashback to customers. SBI credit cardholders can avail instant 10% discount.

Diwali with Mi sale: Discount on Redmi Note 10 series

Redmi’s top-selling Note 10 series will be up for discount during the same. Here’s a look at all the discounts that the brand will be offering. The prices also includes bank offers.

Redmi 10 Prime 4GB+64GB at Rs 10,799 (launch price: Rs 12,499). Discounted price is inclusive of Rs 1200 discount using SBI credit card for EMI.

Redmi 10 Prime 6GB+128GB at Rs 13,249 (launch price is Rs 14,499). Discounted price is inclusive of Rs 1,250 off when using SBI Credit Card.

Redmi Note 10S 6GB+64GB at Rs 11,749 ( launch price is Rs 14,999). Discounted price is inclusive of Rs 1,250 discount using SBI credit card for EMI. The 6GB RAM+128GB version will cost Rs 14,749(the launch price is Rs 16,499), which includes a Rs 1750 discount for the SBI credit card.

Redmi Note 10 Pro will cost Rs 15,249 for the 6GB+128GB option (MRP is Rs 17,999). The discount is around Rs 2,750 and includes Rs 1250 discount for using the SBI credit card. The 8GB RAM+128GB option will cost Rs 17,749 (MRP is Rs 18,999). This one has a Rs 1250 discount only for SBI credit cards.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (6GB RAM+128GB storage) will cost Rs 17,749 (MRP is Rs 19,999), which is a discount of Rs 2,250 (includes Rs 1250 discount using SBI credit card for EMI). The 8GB RAM option will cost Rs 20,749 and the discount is Rs 1250 for the SBI credit card.

Diwali with Mi sale: Discounts on other Mi phones

The upcoming Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will go on sale for the first time on October 2 starting at Rs 23,499. The other Mi 11X which launched at a price of Rs 29,999 will go on sale for Rs 20,499 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB RAM+128GB option will be sold for Rs 22,499. The phone was originally launched at Rs 31,999 for the higher variant. The discounted prices include bank offers as well.

The Mi 11X Pro will be available at a discounted price of 8+128GB variant for Rs 29,000 and 8GB+256GB for Rs 31,750.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10i will cost Rs 17,249 during the sale (MRP Rs 21,999), which is an effective discount of Rs 4,750. The price includes an additional exchange discount of Rs 3,500 and up to Rs 1250 discount for SBI credit card EMI transactions. The 8GB RAM option will get an effective price of Rs 22,249.

The Mi 11 Lite will cost Rs 17,249 as well (MRP is Rs 21,999), but this again includes an additional exchange discount of Rs 3,500 & up to Rs 1250 discount using the SBI credit card. The 8GB RAM +128GB option will cost Rs 19,249 (MRP is Rs 23,999)

The Mi 11x Pro will cost Rs 29,750 (MRP Rs 39,999) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB option. The discounted price includes a Rs 1250 discount for SBI credit card, a free smart speaker worth Rs 3999 and a Reward Mi offer of Rs 750. The 8GB RAM+256GB version will cost Rs 31,750 (MRP is Rs 41,999). The discount price is inclusive of a Rs 1250 discount for using SBI credit card EMI, and a free smart speaker worth Rs 3,999.

Diwali with Mi: Discounts on Mi TVs, Redmi TVs

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition in 32-inch will cost Rs 14,249 (MRP 17,499) and the discount includes Rs 1,250 off for SBI credit card EMIs. The 40-inch version will cost Rs 20,749 (Rs 24,999 MRP). The 43-inch version will cost Rs 24,749 (MRP is Rs 27,999).

The Mi TV 4A and 4C 32-inch will cost Rs 13,749 (MRP 16,999), while the 43-inch versions in both series will cost Rs 23,749 (MRP Rs 26,999)

Mi TV 4X’s will cost Rs 26,749 (Rs 29,999) for the 43-inch version, while the 50-inch version will cost Rs 34,749 (Rs 38,999) and 55-inch will cost Rs 41,749 (MRP Rs 44,999).

The Mi TV 5X Series with 43-inch will cost Rs 29,749 (MRP Rs 31,999), the 50-inch version will cost Rs 38,749 (Rs 41,999) and 55-inch version will cost Rs 44,749 (MRP 47,999).

The Mi QLED TV 4K will cost Rs 57,749 for the 55-inch version (MRP Rs 59,999). The 75-inch will cost Rs 1,23,749 (1,27,999).

Redmi Smart TV X Series with 50-inch will cost Rs 31,749 (MRP Rs 38,999), while the 55-inch version will cost Rs 39,749 (MRP is Rs 45,999) and the 65-inch will cost Rs 58,749 (MRP Rs 62,999).

Redmi Smart TV Series with 32-inch will cost Rs 13,249 (MRP Rs 15,999) while the 43-inch version will cost Rs 22,749 (MRP 25,999).

Diwali with Mi: Other products at discount

The Mi Smart Band 5 will be available for Rs 1,999 compared to the MRP of Rs 2,499.

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones will cost Rs 999, while the Redmi Earbuds 2C will be available at Rs 899 (MRP is Rs 1,499) The Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P will cost Rs 18,749 (MRP is Rs 24,999) and the discount includes Rs 1250 off for SBI credit card.

The Mi Home Security Camera 360-degree (1080P) will cost Rs 2,599 during the sale.