Amazon Summer sale 2019: Top offers on Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6 Pro and more

Xiaomi will be offering its consumers a number of offers during Amazon’s Summer Sale on Mi.com and Amazon. The sale will start at 12 PM on May 3 and will go on till May 7. Customers using SBI debit/credit cards to purchase Xiaomi smartphones except for the Redmi 6A will also be eligible to get an instant discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 1,500.

All the offers on May 3 will be exclusive to Reward Mi members on Mi.com and Prime members on Amazon. Starting May 4, all of these offers will be made available to everyone and will also extend across Mi Homes and the company’s offline partner stores.

During the sale, the newly launched Redmi 7 will be made available every day 12 PM onwards and the Redmi Y3 will be made available from 3PM onwards. Redmi 7 is available in two RAM variants – 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively. Whereas, the Redmi Y3 is available in two RAM/storage variants – 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage, priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

Customers purchasing the Redmi 6A will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 500 when purchasing the device using Amazon Pay balance. The Mi A2 will get a price drop of Rs 1,000, wherein the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant will be available at Rs 10,999 and the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant will be available at Rs 14,999. Mi A2 customers will also be eligible for a cashback of Rs 1,000 on Amazon if they exchange any old smartphone for it.

The Redmi 6 Pro 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 8,999, will get a discount of Rs 500 and will be available at Rs 8,499, whereas the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant will get a discount of Rs 1,000 and will be available at Rs 9,999. Redmi Y2 will also be available with a discount of Rs 1,000 at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant.

Redmi 6 comes in two RAM/internal storage variants – 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 3GB RAM/64GB storage. Both the variants will be available with a discount of Rs 1,000 at Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,499, respectively. Lastly, both the Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Note 6 Pro will be available with a discount of Rs 2,000. The Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM variant will be available at Rs 10,999 and the 6GB RAM variant will be available at Rs 11,999. Redmi Note 6 Pro, which is usually priced at Rs 15,999 will be made available at Rs 13,999.