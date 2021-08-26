scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Xiaomi’s Smarter Living 2022 event live updates: How to watch livestream

Xiaomi's Smarter Living 2022 event will take place in India today at 12:00PM, where it is expected to launch a variety of products. Keep reading to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: August 26, 2021 10:48:48 am

Xiaomi is set to host its Smarter Living 2022 event in India today, where it is expected to launch a variety of products. The Chinese company will likely take the wraps off its new Mi Notebook, which will arrive with an aerospace-grade Series 6 Aluminium Alloy build and a backlit keyboard, as per the teasers.

The brand is also expected to launch its latest Mi Band 6 fitness tracker, which is already available in China. The device has a water-resistant build and a touch-supported display. It features an AMOLED panel and is said to offer up to 14 days of battery life.

We could also see the launch of the Mi TV 5X, as per recent teasers. The upcoming television from the company is expected to come with 40W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. Xiaomi could also unveil a new Mi router, shoes, and security camera. Xiaomi’s Smarter Living 2022 event will take place today at 12:00PM. Keep reading to know more.

Live Blog

Xiaomi's Smarter Living 2022 event is all set to take place in India today. The brand is expected to launch Mi Notebook, Mi TV 5X, Mi Smart Band 6, a new router, shoes, and a security camera.

10:20 (IST)26 Aug 2021
Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 event: How to watch live stream

The latest Smarter Living 2022 event by Xiaomi will kick off in India today at 12:00PM. This is a virtual event and will be live-streamed via Xiaomi's social media channels, including Twitter and YouTube. Interested users can also watch the event live here as we have embedded the live stream below.

Xiaomi will likely take the wraps off its new Mi Notebook, which will arrive with an aerospace-grade Series 6 Aluminium Alloy build and a backlit keyboard, as per the teasers.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd