Xiaomi’s Smarter Living 2022 event live updates: How to watch livestream

Xiaomi is set to host its Smarter Living 2022 event in India today, where it is expected to launch a variety of products. The Chinese company will likely take the wraps off its new Mi Notebook, which will arrive with an aerospace-grade Series 6 Aluminium Alloy build and a backlit keyboard, as per the teasers.

The brand is also expected to launch its latest Mi Band 6 fitness tracker, which is already available in China. The device has a water-resistant build and a touch-supported display. It features an AMOLED panel and is said to offer up to 14 days of battery life.

We could also see the launch of the Mi TV 5X, as per recent teasers. The upcoming television from the company is expected to come with 40W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. Xiaomi could also unveil a new Mi router, shoes, and security camera. Xiaomi’s Smarter Living 2022 event will take place today at 12:00PM. Keep reading to know more.