Xiaomi Smart Home Days sale 2022: Check offers on Smart Home, IoT products

Xiaomi is hosting the Xiaomi Smart Home Days sale across Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon and Flipkart, along with all its offline partners. The sale will begin on June 8 and will go on till June 10 this year. During the sale, Xiaomi will be offering deals and discounts on multiple Smart Home and IoT products.

If you’re looking to buy any of the brand’s Smart Home or IoT products, including the Mi Home security camera, Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, Mi Smart Water Purifier and more, here are the best deals you should know about.

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, Mi Home Security camera and more

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, launched as a smart all-in-one cleaning solution for homes will be available at a discounted price of Rs 19,999 (instead of Rs 24,999, getting a discount of Rs 5,000). The Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p will be available for Rs 2,799 (instead of Rs 2,999) and the Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro will be available for Rs 4,199 (instead of Rs 4,499).

Xiaomi’s own water purifier, the Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) and Mi Air Purifier 3 will both be getting a discount of Rs 1,000. Hence, the Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) wool be priced at Rs 11,999 instead of Rs 12,999 and the Mi Air Purifier 3 will be priced at Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 10,999.

Mi LED Bulbs and other lights

The Mi LED Smart Bulb (White and Color) will be priced at Rs 999 instead of Rs 1,299 while the Mi LED Smart Color Bulb (B22) will be priced at Rs 699 instead of Rs 799. Users can also get the Mi Smart LED Bulb (White) for Rs 399 instead of Rs 500 and the Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S at Rs 2,799 instead of Rs 2,999. The Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 will also be available for Rs 2,799 instead of Rs 2,999.

The Mi Router 4A Gigabit is priced at Rs 1,899 during the sale instead of Rs 2,199 while the Motion Activated Night Light 2 is priced at Rs 449 instead of Rs 599 during the sale. Xiaomi will also be hosting ‘Wipeout deals’ every day at 4pm IST during the sale where select Xiaomi products will be sold at as low as Rs 99, until stocks last.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Xiaomi 12 Pro

While not exactly a part of the Xiaomi Smart Home Days sale, Xiaomi is also offering the Xiaomi 12 Pro flagship smartphone at a discounted price. Starting tomorrow, the phone will be available at Rs 62,999 but with additional discounts.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Pro review: Speccing up to take on the flagships

This includes ‘up to Rs 6000 instant discount’ with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Credit EMIs. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and comes with features like a 120Hz 10-bit LTPO display.