Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: What has changed?

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has introduced a new variant of its Note 9 series in China. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, the Redmi Note 9 5G and a Redmi Note 9 4G version were launched in China. Of course, the Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched in India back in March itself, but it was not a 5G phone. In fact, the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G are very different in terms of design and specifications. We take a look at how the Redmi Note 9 Pro compares to the new Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is available in three RAM/internal storage variants. The 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 17,960), the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,210), and the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,450).

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. In India, there’s also a Redmi Note 9 Pro Max version, which costs more.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Design

From the front, both devices look similar due to the centred hole punch full-screen display with a big chin. They feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button. The back panel is where the differences become very clear. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G features a circular camera module on the back with four camera sensors. In contrast, the regular Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a rectangular quad-camera module on the back.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G also comes with IP53 water and dust resistance rating. The Redmi Note 9 Pro does not come with any such rating. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is available in Blue, Black, Lake and Autumn colour options, whereas the regular Redmi Note 9 Pro is offered in Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black colour options.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Display

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch full HD LCD display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 250Hz touch sampling rate. The device’s display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The Redmi Note 9 Pro also features a 6.67-inch full HD LCD display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. However, it does not feature a high refresh rate and is locked at 60Hz.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: RAM, storage, operating system

The new comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM paired with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. Whereas, the regular Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The regular Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with an Adreno 618 GPU and support for 4G bands. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is powered by the more advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with an Adreno 619 GPU and support for 5G bands.

Both the devices run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12 custom ROM fork on top.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Battery

The Indian variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro is backed by a 5,020mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging. Whereas, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is backed by a smaller 4,820mAh battery, but supports faster 33W charging.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Cameras

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G sports a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 108MP primary 1/1.52-inch sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

Redmi Note 9 Pro also features a quad camera setup, but with different sensors. The setup consists of a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture lens, paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it also features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies. The Max variant has a 64MP camera at the back, instead of the 48MP sensor.

