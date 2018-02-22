Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Vs Redmi Note 4: What has changed!

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Vs Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi’s budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi Note 4 was a big hit in the Indian smartphone market surpassing a million milestones, and users still admire the handset for the features it offers at such an affordable price. But it’s been more than a year since the big battery smartphone was launched.

Several OEMs are slowly taking up the lower mid-range space offering some striking features at a price that you can quite easily slide out from your pocket. Well, Xiaomi joined the bandwagon too last week unwrapping the popular Redmi Note 4’s successor, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.

The key highlight of the upgrade version is its tall display with narrow bezels up front. But what’s more interesting about the latest Redmi handset is that it tags the same price as its predecessor starting at Rs 9,999. At a price so similar to the previous iteration, what more upgrades has Xiaomi put on the new Redmi Note 5 over its predecessor? Let’s have a look.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Vs Redmi Note 4 Display

The significant and noticeable upgrade on the new Redmi Note 5 is its display. The Redmi Note 5 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 meanwhile had a smaller 5.5-inch full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixel resolution) with 16:9 aspect ratio. The new Redmi Note device appears to have a similar footprint as its predecessor. Xiaomi has trimmed the bezels from the top, bottom and sides as well to accommodate a larger screen.

The Redmi Note 5 now offers an elongated display with extra space to enjoy the content. The colours on the display are vivid and texts are sharp. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 had similar aspects but given that the front panel now has full HD+ resolution and reduced bezels you get more screen space for streaming videos, movies etc.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Vs Redmi Note 4 Camera

The Redmi Note 4 packed a 13-megapixel unit with f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash. The Redmi Note 5 now has a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and dual-LED flash. While on paper, Xiaomi has brought the unit down on its new Redmi phone, you won’t complain when you see the output.

The Redmi Note 5 retains good colours and refined details when you shoot images in bright daylight. The camera is better that what we have seen in the Redmi Note 4 during our review. Talking about the low-light performance, the camera on the Redmi Note 5 produces soft images with noise and colours appear a bit bleached. But this is a common story on any Android phone in price range. Additionally, the front camera now has a LED flash to deliver better clicks in low light (but it still retains the 5-megapixel unit like its predecessor).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Vs Redmi Note 4 Software & UI

The Redmi Note 5 runs on Xiaomi’s latest custom ROM skin, MIUI 9. However, it is still based on Google’s previous Android OS, Android Nougat. This is a bit disappointing, given that many devices (for instance the Honor 9 Lite) now ships with Android Oreo right out-of-the-box. Having said that, UI layout on the Redmi Note 5 is neat compared to the MIUI 8 seen on the Redmi Note 4. The UI on the device is fast with barely any lags.

Further, the MIUI 9 includes a host of features including new themes & wallpapers, app-vault shortcuts, standalone Mi drop app etc. The customization option to change the facet of the interface, the built-in image editor, easy image search and slightly less bloatware adds a smoother experience. Notably, Xiaomi rolled out MIUI 9 global stable update for the Redmi Note 4 as well. You can update your Note 4 to the new UI if you already haven’t.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Vs Redmi Note 4 Design

As we mentioned above, the Redmi Note 5 shares quite a similar footprint to the Redmi Note 4. But when you look at the design, it is more refined now with smooth curved edges and tapered back. Further, the device now has a slimmer form factor offering a good grip compared to the Redmi Note 4 that felt a bit bulky to use it with one hand.

From the back-side, the Redmi Note 5 looks identical to the previous version with camera, LED flash and the fingerprint sensor put in the same place in the centre. The distinct difference that you will notice is its fascia and Xiaomi has swapped the hardware nav-button and placed it on-screen on the Redmi Note 5.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Vs Redmi Note 4 Battery

The USP of the Redmi Note 4 was its mammoth size 4100mAh battery that promised over a day and a half worth of usage. Xiaomi has slightly trimmed the battery capacity on the new Redmi phone and it now packs a 4000mAh battery. Given a taller display and higher resolution compared to the Redmi Note 4, the phone is believed to consume more juice. However, MIUI 9 claims to provide better optimization which means the battery performance will be at par with the Redmi Note 4’s.

To sum up, the Xiaomi Note 5 packs some subtle changes in terms of display, imaging quality, neat UI, faster optimization compared to its predecessor. But some aspects remain stagnant, for instance, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC that has been retained. However, you now get a refined and tall display at a similar price of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM version. In case if you want a more significant upgrade and can spend a little more, then Redmi Note 5 Pro might be a better option. You can read our first impression here that will help you to an extent with your purchase decision.