Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro vs Poco X2: A quick comparison

Redmi K30 Pro is now official in China, and is the successor to last year’s Redmi K20 Pro. The K series under the Redmi brand offers flagship-like specifications, but at a more reasonable price, and this is a trend that has continued with the K30 phones as well. So it is not surprising the Redmi K30 Pro runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which is the high-end variant for this year.

While the Redmi K20 series was launched in India, the K30 series has not yet made an appearance, unless you count the Poco X2. That’s because the Poco X2 is essentially the re-branded version of the Redmi K30 in the Indian market, and it is quite an affordable phone for what it offers.

There’s no word on whether Redmi K30 Pro will come to India and whether it will have a different name. But the new Redmi phone does raise some interest given what it offers. There’s also the question of how does the new Redmi K30 Pro phone compare to the previous phone. Given the Poco X2 has the same specifications as the Redmi K30, we are comparing it to the new Redmi K30 Pro. Here’s a look at the specifications, features of the two phones.

Redmi K30 Pro vs Poco X2: Price

Redmi K30 Pro has been launched at Yuan 2,999 (approximately Rs 32,260) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, at Yuan 3,399 (approximately Rs 36,560) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Yuan 3,699 (approximately Rs 39,770) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

The Poco X2 is comparatively much cheaper at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Redmi K30 Pro vs Poco X2: Design

The Redmi K30 Pro is being offered in Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Purple and Space Grey colour options. And the Poco X2 comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple and Phoenix Red colour options.

Both the Poco X2 and the Redmi K30 Pro sport a glass back panel held together by a metal frame. Poco X2 comes with a p2i Splash-Proof coating, which makes it water repellant, however, the Redmi K30 Pro comes with a proper IP53 dust and water resistance rating.

Redmi K30 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, while the Poco X2 features a side-mounted one just like the Samsung Galaxy S10e. Both the devices sport a circular looking camera module trying to mimic the Huawei Mate 30 Pro’s back camera. But based on the visuals, the Redmi K30 Pro’s camera looks better.

One major differentiator between the two phones is that the Poco X2 has a pill-shaped cut-out to accommodate the front cameras, while the Redmi K30 Pro sports a motorised pop-up selfie camera. One advantage is that pop-up selfie camera does not hinder any content that you are viewing and ensures the true edge-to-edge display experience.

Poco X2 does not have a proper pill-shaped cut-out, rather it has two separate holes joined by pixels that have been turned off using the software. This causes the Poco X2 to have a shadow effect near the cut-out.

Redmi K30 Pro vs Poco X2: Display

Redmi K30 Pro sports a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and has a 92.7 screen-to-body ratio. It comes with a 60Hz refresh rate panel according to various reports, however, Xiaomi is yet to comment on that. The device has a 180Hz touch sampling rate, which would make the display capable of at least 90Hz. However, Xiaomi could be holding this back due to software issues and might enable it at a later point with the help of an update.

Poco X2 also comes with a 6.67-inch display. However, it uses IPS LCD technology instead of AMOLED technology. Where the Poco X2 pulls ahead is that it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display. This would make the viewing experience better on the Poco X2, due to the smoothness of the display. It also enhances the gaming performance as there is minimal screen tearing while playing high frame rate games.

Redmi K30 Pro vs Poco X2: Processor

Redmi K30 Pro comes with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 processor and comes with what Xiaomi calls as the ‘largest vapour chamber liquid cooling system.’ The Poco X2, on the other hand, uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The processor is good and can handle heavy gaming quite well, making it a good phone. But given the Redmi K30 Pro’s flagship processor, it will obviously show better results.

Redmi K30 Pro vs Poco X2: Cameras

The Redmi K30 Pro comes with a quad camera setup on the back, which consists of a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 5MP depth sensor. The camera supports taking images in HEIF and RAW formats, They also support 8K video recording. On the front, it sports a 20MP motorised pop-up selfie camera, just like its predecessor the Redmi K20 Pro.

Poco X2 also comes with a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back. This consists of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a dual camera setup consisting of a 20MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor.

Redmi K30 Pro vs Poco X2: Battery

Redmi K30 Pro is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for the company’s own 33W fast charging technology. The Poco X2 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, with support for 27W fast charging.

