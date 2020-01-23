Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Mi A3 get price cut: Should you consider?

Do Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Mi A3 make for good options after the price cut? we help compare specifications, other smartphone options in the same price range from competition and more. Do Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Mi A3 make for good options after the price cut? we help compare specifications, other smartphone options in the same price range from competition and more.

It might seem like the right time to buy a Xiaomi smartphone right now, especially with price drops of up to Rs 2,000 on Redmi K20 Pro and Mi A3. But, does the price cut really make the phones worth considering? Well, for starters it depends on how much you are ready to shell out as the phones fall in completely distant price segments. If you can’t decide whether Redmi K20 Pro and Mi A3 make for good options after the price cut, we help compare specifications, other smartphone options in the same price range from competition and more.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro at Rs 19,999 after price-cut: Should you consider?

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is a great option for people waiting to get their hands on mid-range flagship at an affordable price, especially with the under Rs 20,000 price-tag.

The phone packs top-end specifications including the flagship Snapdragon 855 processor, 48MP triple cameras at the back, and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging technology. We observed in our review that the curved glass stands out the most, which makes the phone look like a more expensive flagship. Launched at Rs 27,999 last year, the phone is now selling for under Rs 20,000, which is definitely a great deal.

When it comes to specifications on paper, Redmi K20 Pro does have a lot more to offer than the Asus 6Z and the OnePlus 7 series, which are more expensive. But those looking at options and are willing to spend slightly extra can consider the OnePlus 7, which is priced starting at Rs 32,999 as of now. Among its key specifications are 48MP dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 855, and 3,700mAh battery with fast charging.

Now for those who can wait, there are rumours of a ‘Lite’ OnePlus 8 variant as well, which is said to come with new punch-hole display, three back cameras, as well as the new MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor. Speculations suggest the price will be under Rs 30,000 but again, we will have to wait for an official confirmation to know more.

Xiaomi Mi A3 at Rs 11,999 after price-cut: Should you consider?

At Rs 11,999, Xiaomi Mi A3 has a lot to like including 48MP triple rear cameras, Android One that promises regular security as well as software updates, and 4,030mAh battery. But the biggest USP is perhaps the stock Android experience. The phone fared well in our review, thanks to good performance, battery life, and clean UI experience. But it also had its own share of disadvantages as we thought the back camera could have been better and display a Full HD+, instead of HD+.

So, when it comes to buying decision, there are newer smartphones from the company that one might want to look at that offer the latest specifications at lower price points. For instance, there’s Redmi Note 8, which starts at Rs 9,999 and comes with features like ‘Aura Fluid Design’, Snapdragon 665 processor, 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Realme 5s is another option, which also has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 48MP quad rear cameras, and 5,000mAh battery, though there is no fast charging.

